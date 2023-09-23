도시의 삶

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 임무는 유타 사막에서 위험한 결승전을 준비합니다

By가브리엘 보타

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA’s ambitious mission to retrieve an asteroid sample and bring it back to Earth is nearing its perilous conclusion as the OSIRIS-REx space probe is set to land in the Utah desert on Sunday. The sample, which could be the largest ever retrieved from such a mission, is expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the origins of life on Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx probe, launched in 2016, collected the sample from an asteroid called Bennu almost three years ago. The touchdown is scheduled for Sunday morning at a testing site in Utah, where the capsule containing the sample will be released about 67,000 miles away from Earth.

The final descent of the capsule into the Earth’s atmosphere will last 13 minutes, during which it will reach a maximum temperature of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. If all goes according to plan, the capsule will be brought to a soft landing on the desert floor using parachutes.

Hitting the target area for landing, which covers 250 square miles, is equivalent to throwing a dart across the length of a basketball court and hitting the bullseye, according to NASA’s OSIRIS-REx project manager Rich Burns. However, the mission is not without risks, and teams have made preparations for a “hard landing scenario” to ensure the preservation of the asteroid material.

Once the capsule is on the ground, it will be examined for its condition and then transported to a temporary clean room. The following day, the sample will be flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where it will be analyzed and studied by scientists.

NASA is expected to announce the initial results during a press conference on October 11. This mission marks the first time NASA has attempted to bring back an asteroid sample to Earth, and it could provide crucial information about the formation of our solar system and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

출처: NASA

정의 :
– OSIRIS-REx: NASA’s space probe that was launched in 2016 to collect a sample from the asteroid Bennu.
– Bennu: An asteroid with a diameter of 500 meters that orbits the Sun and approaches Earth every six years.
– Capsule: The container in which the asteroid sample is stored for the return journey to Earth.
– Parachutes: Devices used to slow down the descent of the capsule during landing.
– “Hard landing scenario”: A situation in which the sample capsule experiences a less-than-ideal landing but measures have been taken to ensure the preservation of the asteroid material.
– Johnson Space Center: NASA’s center in Houston, Texas, where the sample will be analyzed and studied.
– Solar system: The collection of planets, moons, asteroids, and other celestial objects that revolve around the Sun.

출처 :
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-to-attempt-first-controlled-flight-on-mars-as-soon-as-monday
– Space.com: https://www.space.com/osiris-rex-asteroid-sample-return-landing-date

