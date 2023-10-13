도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

30월 XNUMX일에 열리는 역사적인 여성 전원 우주 유영

By가브리엘 보타

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
30월 XNUMX일에 열리는 역사적인 여성 전원 우주 유영

Two NASA astronauts, Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, are set to make history by conducting an all-woman spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) on October 30. This will be the fourth extravehicular activity (EVA) involving an all-female crew, with the previous three conducted by the same pair of astronauts.

The spacewalk, originally scheduled for October 20, was delayed due to a coolant leak in a backup radiator for the Russian Nauka science module on the ISS. To ensure the safety of the astronauts, NASA postponed two upcoming US spacewalks. The Russian space agency will conduct its own spacewalk on October 25 to investigate the ammonia leak further.

The significance of this event is highlighted by the challenges posed by the current NASA spacesuits, known as extravehicular mobility units (EMUs). These suits were designed in the 1970s, and their sizes primarily reflect the body proportions of male astronauts. This has made spacewalks with smaller-bodied astronauts, such as women, relatively rare. However, future NASA programs, including moon exploration, are developing spacesuits that will accommodate a more diverse range of body sizes.

Despite the sizing challenges, female NASA astronauts have proven their ability to adapt. Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir successfully completed a series of spacewalks in 2019 and 2020, breaking down stereotypes associated with limited-size spacesuits. The upcoming all-woman spacewalk with Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara will focus on essential maintenance tasks, including the removal of a faulty electronics box from a communications antenna and the replacement of a bearing assembly on the solar alpha rotary joint.

This historic spacewalk represents a significant step forward for gender equality in space exploration and highlights NASA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. It also paves the way for future missions that will involve astronauts with a greater range of body types, ensuring that space exploration remains accessible to all.

출처 :
– 스페이스닷컴

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

금속이 풍부한 소행성 프시케의 신비

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

NASA의 X-59 초음속 첫 비행이 내년으로 연기되었습니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

인간 정신의 복잡성 이해: 표적 치료를 위한 뇌 세포 매핑

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

금속이 풍부한 소행성 프시케의 신비

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 X-59 초음속 첫 비행이 내년으로 연기되었습니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

인간 정신의 복잡성 이해: 표적 치료를 위한 뇌 세포 매핑

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0