New Study Reveals Milky Way as Source of Energetic Cosmic Rays

Cosmic rays, which are made up of subatomic particles like protons and electrons, have long fascinated scientists with their extreme energies. These particles have energies millions of times greater than what can be produced by particle accelerators on Earth. For decades, researchers believed that cosmic rays originated from sources outside of the Milky Way, our home galaxy. However, a recent study challenges this notion by suggesting that these energetic particles can also emerge from within our galaxy.

The study, conducted using data from the Calorimetric Electron Telescope (CALET) on the International Space Station (ISS), found that over seven million ultra-high-energy cosmic ray particles have been detected since 2015. This sensitive detector offered insights into the origins of cosmic rays, indicating that they likely come from nearby supernova remnants, the remnants of exploded stars.

The findings open up the exciting possibility that matter from specific supernova remnants in our galaxy can be measured here on Earth. While scientists have yet to pinpoint the exact sources of these cosmic rays, they suspect at least three of the 12 supernova remnants within 3,000 light-years of our solar system may be responsible. One of the prime candidates is Vela, located approximately 800 light-years away. Vela’s explosion would have been visible as a bright flash, even during the daytime, and it is associated with the Vela pulsar, a rapidly rotating neutron star.

The results not only shed light on the origins of cosmic rays but also provide supporting evidence for the current understanding of high-energy electron acceleration in supernova remnants. They offer valuable insights into these remnants and help improve our understanding of the galaxy and its cosmic sources.

The CALET telescope’s capability to detect cosmic rays with energies up to 10 teravolts represents a significant advancement in our ability to study these elusive particles. With its continued observations until the retirement of the ISS, likely by the end of the decade, the team hopes to uncover more answers about the origins of these energetic cosmic rays.

