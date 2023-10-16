도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

By로버트 앤드류

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

The heliosphere is a massive bubble that envelops our solar system. It is created by the Sun’s magnetic field and extends far into space. Recent estimates suggest that the extent of the heliosphere is about a thousand times the distance from Earth to the Sun.

The Sun’s magnetic field generates a flow of charged particles known as the solar wind. These particles stream into space along the lines of magnetic force, creating the heliosphere. As the Sun rotates, the solar wind spins around like ribbons of water from a sprinkler.

At the boundary of the heliosphere, the solar wind gives way to particles from interstellar space. The Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft have been exploring this boundary and have provided valuable information. These spacecraft are currently farther from the Sun than any others in history and have detected a transition zone where the interstellar magnetic field interacts with the heliosphere.

Combining data from the Voyagers with information from the IBEX satellite, scientists have determined that the transition zone may extend up to a hundred billion miles, which is approximately a thousand times the Earth-Sun distance.

While the Voyagers will not be able to reach this boundary, other probes both in Earth orbit and beyond are expected to help map the exact extent of the heliosphere.

In conclusion, the heliosphere is a vast bubble surrounding our solar system. It is formed by the Sun’s magnetic field and stretches far into space. Recent research has provided new estimates of its extent, and future missions will continue to shed light on its properties.

출처 :
– “A giant “bubble” surrounds our solar system” by Damond Benningfield.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

SpaceX Falcon 9, 22개의 Starlink 위성 발사 예정

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 시대는 지구의 성층권에 흔적을 남깁니다.

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

두 개의 거대한 얼음 행성이 눈부신 빛 속에서 충돌합니다

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

SpaceX Falcon 9, 22개의 Starlink 위성 발사 예정

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 시대는 지구의 성층권에 흔적을 남깁니다.

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

두 개의 거대한 얼음 행성이 눈부신 빛 속에서 충돌합니다

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에서는 구름 속의 미세플라스틱이 기후에 영향을 미칠 수 있다는 사실을 발견했습니다

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0