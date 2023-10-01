도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

눈부신 추석 달이 하늘을 밝히다

By맘포 브레시아

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
눈부신 추석 달이 하늘을 밝히다

The Harvest Moon of September graced the skies on Friday morning, captivating skywatchers with its breathtaking brilliance. As the last supermoon of the year, it reached its peak brightness at 5:58 a.m. ET on September 29. However, its luminosity continued to illuminate the night sky well into Saturday morning, as confirmed by NASA.

The Harvest Moon holds significant value for farmers, especially in the days before electricity. Its arrival provided them with extra time to gather their crops before the threat of the first frost. The full moon’s radiant glow served as a beacon of hope and assistance, allowing farmers to seize the opportunity and ensure the successful harvest of their crops.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is nearer to Earth than usual, resulting in a larger and brighter appearance in the night sky. The distance between the moon and Earth fluctuates due to the elliptical shape of the moon’s orbit. When the moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee, it is referred to as a supermoon.

While the exact definition may vary among astronomers, many consider a supermoon to be a full moon that is within 90% of its perigee. This proximity between the moon and Earth enhances the moon’s visual impact, captivating observers with its magnificence.

The Harvest Moon of September 2023 serves as a reminder of the incredible beauty that the celestial world can offer. Its radiant presence not only captivates skywatchers but also demonstrates the wonders of nature and the interconnectedness between our lives and the cosmos.

출처 :
– 나사

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

천문학 업데이트: XNUMX월 부분일식

3년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

달: 전파 천문학 연구를 위한 유망한 목적지

3년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

노화의 비밀을 밝히다: 점프 유전자의 역할

3년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

천문학 업데이트: XNUMX월 부분일식

3년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

달: 전파 천문학 연구를 위한 유망한 목적지

3년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

노화의 비밀을 밝히다: 점프 유전자의 역할

3년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

이스터 섬의 다음 "불의 고리" 일식을 준비하세요

3년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0