도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 그레이트 배리어 리프로 유입되는 지하 오염을 발견했습니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 그레이트 배리어 리프로 유입되는 지하 오염을 발견했습니다

Scientists have discovered that significant amounts of pollution are entering the Great Barrier Reef through underground water sources, a finding that could have implications for efforts to reduce pollution in river catchments. Previous research had not documented the extent to which dissolved inorganic nitrogen and phosphorus from underground sources were contributing to the reef’s waters. This new study reveals that nearly one-third of nitrogen and two-thirds of phosphorus in the reef’s waters are coming from underground sources.

Controlling pollution from farms that runs into the reef has been a major focus for governments and agencies due to its detrimental effects on coral health. The slow progress in improving water quality, combined with the climate crisis, raises concerns for the future of the reef and whether it will be added to the list of world heritage sites in danger.

Scientists from Southern Cross University, the Australian Institute of Marine Science, and CSIRO collaborated on the research, which spanned a decade. Water samples were collected and analyzed for radium isotopes that act as markers for pollution. While the study did not identify the specific sources of pollution, it determined the route through which the pollutants reach the reef.

Dr. Douglas Tait, an expert on coastal water chemistry and lead author of the research, explained that the pollutants can take decades to travel from farms to underground aquifers before emerging at the coastline and underwater springs in the reef lagoon. This indicates that the pollution could have long-term effects on the reef. Excess nutrients can lead to algal blooms, coral-eating starfish outbreaks, and fish disease, emphasizing the need for a strategic shift in management approaches to reduce the harm from pollutants.

The study’s findings highlight the importance of understanding the pathways through which pollution travels in groundwater. This knowledge can inform management strategies to mitigate the impacts on the Great Barrier Reef. While state and federal governments have invested significant funds to improve water quality in the reef, this research sheds light on the need to address the contribution of underground sources.

This study’s claims have surprised experts who previously considered the contribution of groundwater to be minor. However, Dr. Stephen Lewis, a reef water quality expert at James Cook University’s TropWATER research group, welcomes the opportunity to examine the results more closely. He emphasizes the need to fill the knowledge gap related to the contribution of groundwater as a route for nutrients to reach the reef.

While these findings do not change the importance of supporting farmers to use fertilizers more efficiently, they can help target reef funds more effectively in the future. The Australian government is already investing substantial resources to protect and restore the Great Barrier Reef, including practical projects aimed at improving the quality of water flowing into the reef.

출처 :
– Environmental Science & Technology journal
– 서던 크로스 대학교
– Australian Institute of Marine Science
– CSIRO
– James Cook University’s TropWATER research group

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0