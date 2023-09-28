도시의 삶

과학

Scientists Observe Antimatter Particles Falling Due to Gravity for the First Time

By가브리엘 보타

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists at Europe’s physics lab CERN have made a groundbreaking discovery, observing antimatter particles falling downwards due to the effect of gravity. This experiment is a significant milestone, as it definitively rules out the possibility that gravity repels antimatter upwards, which would have challenged our fundamental understanding of the universe.

Antimatter is the opposite counterpart of matter and is believed to have been produced in equal amounts during the Big Bang. However, there is very little antimatter in the universe, leading to the mystery of what happened to all the antimatter. “Half the universe is missing,” says Jeffrey Hangst, a member of CERN’s ALPHA collaboration.

The question of whether gravity affects antimatter in the same way as matter has long been a subject of debate among physicists. While some believed that gravity would repel antimatter, most scientists anticipated that antimatter would fall just like regular matter. The recent experiment at CERN confirmed this hypothesis, showing that gravity causes antimatter to fall downwards.

To conduct the experiment, scientists used antihydrogen, the first atoms of antimatter produced in 1996. They constructed a magnetic trap called ALPHA-g, where around 100 very cold antihydrogen atoms were placed. By varying the strength of the magnets, the scientists observed gravity’s effect on antimatter at different rates. The results showed that the antihydrogen particles fell downwards, similar to what regular hydrogen atoms would do.

This discovery is just the beginning of further investigations into the behavior of antimatter. Scientists at CERN plan to conduct more precise measurements to understand whether antimatter behaves exactly like regular matter. Additionally, other experiments are being carried out to investigate antimatter on the International Space Station and using the Large Hadron Collider.

The fact that there is significantly more matter than antimatter in the universe remains a mystery. According to physicist Harry Cliff, the existence of our universe suggests that there is something we don’t yet understand. Further research into antimatter and its properties is crucial to unraveling this enigma.

출처 :
– CERN: Europe’s physics lab
– Einstein’s 1915 theory of relativity

