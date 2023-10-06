도시의 삶

다양한 모피 생물: 빛나는 포유류 100마리 이상 발견

By맘포 브레시아

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by researchers has revealed that it’s not just monotremes and rodents that have the ability to glow; over 100 other species of mammals share this trait. The findings significantly expand the list of mammals known to exhibit biofluorescence.

Biofluorescence is the ability of animals to absorb ultraviolet light and emit it in various colors on the electromagnetic spectrum. It differs from bioluminescence, as biofluorescence occurs when an animal is exposed to an external light source, rather than from internal reactions.

Previous research had already discovered that the platypus and springhares possessed biofluorescence. However, the current study includes 124 additional mammalian species, bringing the total number of known glowing mammals to 125.

The researchers studied specimens at the Western Australian Museum’s collection to identify the biofluorescent mammals. Some examples of these species include the bilby, armadillo, leopard, red fox, dolphin, and domestic cat.

Interestingly, only specific parts of some animals’ fur exhibited fluorescence. For instance, white fur glowed in cats but not dark fur. Moreover, the study revealed that white or light-colored fur was fluorescent in 107 out of the 125 species, while pigmented claws glowed in 68 out of the 125 species.

The researchers also investigated whether fluorescence was more common in nocturnal or diurnal species. They discovered that both types of mammals exhibited biofluorescence, but nocturnal mammals tended to display it more.

However, it’s important to note that shining a UV light to spot glowing mammals at night can harm their eyesight. Nature enthusiasts are advised to use red light for spotlighting instead of UV light.

In conclusion, this study highlights the remarkable diversity of mammals and their unique abilities. The discovery of over 100 glowing mammals expands our understanding of biofluorescence in the animal kingdom.

출처 :

– Royal Society Open Science – https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.232368

