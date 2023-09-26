도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Australia Unveils “Giant” Trapdoor Spider Fossil

By로버트 앤드류

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
Australia Unveils “Giant” Trapdoor Spider Fossil

Scientists in Australia have identified a new species of “giant” trapdoor spider based on a fossil discovered in June 2020. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, was found in the McGraths Flat research area in New South Wales, known for its exceptional fossil preservation.

The fossil is estimated to be 11 to 16 million years old, dating back to a time when McGraths Flat was a lush rainforest. The spider’s body and legs are well-preserved in a matrix of goethite and silica. Its closest living relatives belong to the Monodontium genus, found in regions like Papua New Guinea, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Using scanning electron microscopy, researchers from the University of Canberra examined the fossil in detail. They discovered tufted claws and hair-like setae, characteristics that classify it as a brush-footed trapdoor spider. The claws would have been used for movement and capturing prey, while the setae would have helped the spider detect vibrations from potential predators.

Measuring just under an inch long, M. mccluskyi is five times larger than its living counterparts. It is also the second-largest spider fossil ever discovered and the first brush-footed trapdoor spider fossil found in Australia. This finding provides valuable insights into the ancient biodiversity of the continent.

출처 :
– McCurry, M. R., et al. Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.
– University of Canberra (source)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

소행성 2023 SF6: 지구와의 긴밀한 만남

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 기공 센터는 우주 기상 예측 개선을 목표로 하고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

소행성 2023 SF6: 지구와의 긴밀한 만남

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 기공 센터는 우주 기상 예측 개선을 목표로 하고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

통합정보이론을 놓고 신경과학자들이 충돌하다

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0