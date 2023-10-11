도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

거대 마젤란 망원경, 거울 제작의 마지막 단계 진입

By비키 스타브로풀루

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
거대 마젤란 망원경, 거울 제작의 마지막 단계 진입

The Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT), one of the most powerful telescopes in the world, has begun its final phase of mirror fabrication. The GMT project, based in Chile, aims to construct a ground-based telescope that surpasses the capabilities of current astronomical instruments.

Mirror fabrication is a critical component in the construction of a telescope. The mirrors are responsible for collecting and focusing light, allowing astronomers to see distant celestial objects with exceptional clarity. The GMT’s primary mirror, made up of seven individual segments, will measure a staggering 24.5 meters in diameter, giving it an unprecedented level of light-gathering ability.

The final mirror fabrication phase involves the polishing and coating of the mirrors to enhance their reflective properties. It is a meticulous process that requires extreme precision, as any imperfections can significantly impact the telescope’s performance. The GMT team is utilizing advanced technologies, including computer-controlled polishing systems and ion beam figuring, to ensure the mirrors meet the highest standards.

Once the mirror fabrication phase is complete, the next step is to assemble and install the mirrors on the telescope. This task will require delicate maneuvering and alignment procedures to ensure the mirrors function as a single, cohesive unit. It will be a complex engineering feat, but one that is essential to achieve the GMT’s scientific objectives.

The Giant Magellan Telescope promises to revolutionize our understanding of the universe by observing distant galaxies, stars, and exoplanets with unprecedented detail and sensitivity. Its construction represents a collaborative effort among several universities and research institutions from around the world. The telescope is expected to become operational in the next decade, ushering in a new era of astronomical exploration.

출처 :
– 정의:
– Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT): A ground-based telescope project that aims to construct a powerful instrument for astronomical observations.
– Mirror fabrication: The process of creating and refining the mirrors used in telescopes to collect and focus light.
– Primary mirror: The largest mirror in a telescope, responsible for gathering light and directing it towards the instruments.
– Original article: “Giant Magellan Telescope Initiates Final Mirror Fabrication Phase” (India Education | Latest Education News | Global Educational News | Recent Educational News)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

오리온자리 유성우: 천상의 장엄한 사건

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

오리온자리 유성우: 천상의 장엄한 사건

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0