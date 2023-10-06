도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

A Complete Genomic Database for Pangolins Strengthens Conservation Efforts

By로버트 앤드류

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
A Complete Genomic Database for Pangolins Strengthens Conservation Efforts

A new study titled “Pangolin Genomes Offer Key Insights and Resources for the World’s Most Trafficked Wild Mammals,” published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, presents a comprehensive genomic database for pangolins. Pangolins, also known as scaly anteaters, are unique mammals covered in scales and are found in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. This new genomic data will be essential for the conservation of these threatened animals.

Pangolins face numerous threats, including illegal trafficking for their meat and alleged medicinal properties, as well as habitat destruction due to deforestation. With eight surviving species, pangolins have become the focus of conservation efforts, particularly because they are the most trafficked wild mammals on Earth and were mistakenly linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genomics is a vital tool in wildlife research as it provides valuable data on species demarcation, diversity, historical trajectories, and adaptive capacity. It also aids in tracking illegally traded individuals and dismantling trafficking networks. Therefore, the publication of this genomic database for pangolins is significant in filling major gaps in research on these creatures.

The study successfully sequenced, assembled, and annotated the genomes of multiple pangolin species, including the giant pangolin, black-bellied pangolin, Temminck’s pangolin, Indian pangolin, and Philippine pangolin. Additionally, the researchers identified a potentially new pangolin species through the analysis of previously released genomic data. This comprehensive set of pangolin genomes will contribute to a better understanding of their evolution and provide crucial information for effective conservation strategies.

Notably, this collaborative study involved researchers from Africa, Asia, and Europe, offering a global perspective on pangolin evolution. The authors hope that the availability of these genomes will stimulate further genetic research that will aid in the protection and conservation of pangolins and their habitats.

출처 :

– Study: “Pangolin Genomes Offer Key Insights and Resources for the World’s Most Trafficked Wild Mammals,” Molecular Biology and Evolution (Oxford University Press) – DOI: 10.1093/molbev/msad190

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0