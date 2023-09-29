도시의 삶

획기적인 연구에서 밝혀진 다윈 핀치새의 적응의 유전적 기초

By로버트 앤드류

The iconic Galápagos finches, made famous by Charles Darwin, have once again played a central role in advancing our understanding of evolution. In a study published in the journal Science, an international team of researchers has unveiled the genetic basis of adaptation in these remarkable birds.

Darwin’s finches, a group of small songbirds, have undergone dramatic evolutionary changes over the past million years. From one ancestral species, they have evolved into 18 distinct species. These finches offer a unique opportunity to study the early stages of speciation, providing insights into the mechanisms of evolution.

For nearly four decades, Peter Grant and Rosemary Grant of Princeton University meticulously tracked the finch population on Daphne Major, one of the Galápagos Islands. Their groundbreaking work revealed that the finches of Daphne Major responded to environmental changes and interactions among species by evolving in remarkable ways.

To unravel the genetic architecture behind these adaptations, the international research team sequenced the genomes of nearly every finch that was studied on Daphne Major. This extensive genomic dataset, one of the largest ever produced for animals in their natural environment, enabled the researchers to uncover the genetic basis of adaptive change.

One of the key findings of the study is that a few genetic loci explain a significant portion of the variation in beak size among the finches. This indicates that genetic changes driving evolution in these birds often involve multiple genes that are subject to natural selection as the environment changes. This bundling of genes is a departure from what is observed in human genetics, where many genetic variants contribute only small amounts to traits like height.

The study also sheds light on the specific adaptations observed in the finch population on Daphne Major. Over the course of three decades, the beak size of the Medium Ground-Finch has decreased. The researchers demonstrate that this change is a result of genes transferring from the Small Ground-Finch through hybridization, as well as the survival advantage of individuals with smaller beaks during periods of drought.

The findings of this study highlight the value of long-term research in understanding the mechanisms of evolutionary change. By collecting blood samples from the finches over the course of the study, the researchers were able to leverage advances in genomic technology to analyze their genetic makeup.

The study focused not only on the Medium Ground-Finch but also on the broader community of finch species on the island. The Common Cactus-Finch, for example, exhibited gradual changes in beak shape as conditions on the island shifted and hybridization with the Medium Ground-Finch increased.

This research provides a dynamic picture of how species adapt to changing environments through genetic changes that have significant impacts on their physical characteristics. As the global environment continues to change, the Galápagos finches will serve as a valuable model for understanding the interplay between genetics, the environment, and the future of wild populations.

출처 :
– Erik D. Enbody et al, Community-wide genome sequencing reveals 30 years of Darwin’s finch evolution, Science (2023).
– 웁살라 대학교

