상업적 포경이 고래 개체수에 미치는 유전적 영향

By맘포 브레시아

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by Oregon State University has unveiled the genetic repercussions of commercial whaling on whale populations. Specifically, the research focused on the loss of genetic diversity among surviving whales, with a particular emphasis on the maternal lineages of blue and humpback whales.

To investigate the genetic makeup of present-day whales in comparison to those from the past, scientists examined whale bones discovered near abandoned whaling stations on South Georgia, an island in the south Atlantic Ocean. The combination of the region’s cold temperatures and the prevalence of commercial whaling resulted in a significant number of discarded bones available for analysis. These bones provided insight into the pre-whaling genetic diversity of blue and humpback whale populations.

The findings of the study revealed compelling evidence of the loss of maternal DNA lineages in these whale species. Maternal lineages are linked to cultural memories, including knowledge of feeding and breeding locations that are passed down through generations. Thus, the loss of a maternal lineage implies the loss of valuable information. Consequently, the local whale populations mostly disappeared from South Georgia.

However, with the cessation of commercial whaling, whales have slowly begun returning to the island. Although their numbers are still relatively low, there is a sense that they are rediscovering this habitat. This presents an opportunity to document the natural reestablishment of these former feeding grounds, similar to what has been observed with the southern right whale around New Zealand.

Despite the resurgence of whale populations, the effects of commercial whaling may continue to be felt for many years. Whales have a long lifespan, with some living up to 100 years, meaning that individuals alive during the whaling era may still be contributing to the current whale population. As a result, their eventual death could lead to a further loss of maternal lineages.

It is crucial to continue monitoring these recovering populations to evaluate their progress and determine if they represent remnants of the pre-whaling South Georgia populations or a rediscovery and recolonization of the region. This research provides a valuable opportunity to reconstruct the historical trends of whale populations and gain a deeper understanding of the impact of past whaling activities.

출처 :
– Oregon State University.

