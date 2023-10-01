도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 초대륙 형성은 250억 XNUMX천만년 안에 지구상의 생명체를 위협할 수 있다

By비키 스타브로풀루

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 초대륙 형성은 250억 XNUMX천만년 안에 지구상의 생명체를 위협할 수 있다

Scientists from the University of Bristol have used supercomputer climate models to predict the potentially devastating consequences of a future supercontinent formation. They believe that in around 250 million years, the Earth’s continents will merge to form a new supercontinent called Pangea Ultima. This merging would lead to extreme climate conditions, making the planet virtually uninhabitable for humans and mammals.

By simulating temperature, wind, rain, and humidity trends for the supercontinent, the researchers were able to calculate the impact on carbon dioxide levels. They found that the formation of Pangea Ultima would result in more frequent volcanic eruptions, releasing large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and further warming the planet. Additionally, the sun would become brighter, emitting more energy and contributing to the overall warming effect.

Alexander Farnsworth, the lead author of the research paper, stated that the combination of continentality, a hotter sun, and increased CO2 levels would create extremely high temperatures, reaching up to 40-50 degrees Celsius. The high levels of humidity would further exacerbate the heat, making it impossible for humans and many other species to survive due to their inability to cool their bodies through sweat.

Although the predictions were calculated under the assumption that humans would stop burning fossil fuels, the researchers warned that doubling of current carbon dioxide levels could occur much sooner if immediate action is not taken to address the climate crisis.

This alarming prediction is a reminder that the consequences of climate change can be severe and that urgent action is needed to mitigate its effects. The research serves as a call to prioritize sustainable practices and reduce carbon emissions to secure a habitable future for generations to come.

출처 :
– 브리스톨 대학교
-CNN

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

인도, MANgalyaan-2를 이용한 두 번째 화성 탐사 계획

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Aditya-L1 임무: 인도의 태양 관측 우주선이 지구의 영향을 피하다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

조직 제거 기술을 통해 뼈 구조를 XNUMX차원적으로 분석할 수 있습니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

인도, MANgalyaan-2를 이용한 두 번째 화성 탐사 계획

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Aditya-L1 임무: 인도의 태양 관측 우주선이 지구의 영향을 피하다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

조직 제거 기술을 통해 뼈 구조를 XNUMX차원적으로 분석할 수 있습니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Study Finds Milky Way Mass Smaller Than Previously Thought

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0