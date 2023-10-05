도시의 삶

국제 과학 장비를 위한 공간 제공을 위한 중국의 창어 8호 임무

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
국제 과학 장비를 위한 공간 제공을 위한 중국의 창어 8호 임무

China’s upcoming Chang’e-8 moon mission, scheduled for launch in 2028, will provide an unprecedented opportunity for other countries to contribute scientific equipment. The mission will have a payload capacity of 200kg (440lb) and interested countries can submit letters of intent to the China National Space Administration (CNSA) by the end of this year. Wang Qiong, the mission’s deputy chief designer, stated that priority will be given to innovative projects, robots with the ability to grab objects from the moon’s surface, and scientific instruments that complement Chinese ones.

In addition to fixed instruments, participating countries can also contribute robots, rovers, and flight vehicles that can work independently after landing. CNSA also welcomes mission-level cooperation, where China and its partners would launch and operate their probes separately but collaborate in orbit or jointly explore the lunar surface.

This opportunity for international cooperation is unparalleled, as previous missions have carried only a fraction of the payload capacity. For example, the Chang’e-6 mission, set to launch next year, will carry less than 20kg of equipment from France, Sweden, Italy, and Pakistan.

China’s goal is to establish a lunar base near the moon’s south pole by 2035, and the Chang’e-8 mission could help advance this objective. Potential landing sites for the mission include the Shackleton-de Gerlache connecting ridge or three craters known as Leibnitz Beta, Amundsen, and Cabeus, all of which are believed to contain water-ice that could support a lunar base.

The Chang’e-8 mission is still in the concept design phase and will consist of a lander, a rover, and an operation robot. It will carry a total of 14 instruments for geological investigations, moon-based Earth observations, on-site lunar sample analysis, and testing resource utilization technology. The equipment will include cameras, a seismometer, a soft X-ray telescope, a low-frequency electromagnetic field detector, and a multispectral imager for Earth observation.

Thomas Zurbuchen, a former NASA science associate administrator, expressed his excitement about China’s moon exploration plans and highlighted the importance of international cooperation in space. “Exploring the moon […] changes not only our understanding of the moon but also the relationship between the moon and the Earth, and hence the history of the Earth,” said Zurbuchen, who is now a professor at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. He emphasized the potential for collaboration among countries in the space community.

