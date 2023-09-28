도시의 삶

곰팡이 냄새를 사용하여 초파리를 퇴치하고 살충제 사용을 줄이는 새로운 접근 방식

By로버트 앤드류

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
In a breakthrough study, researchers in the US have discovered that blueberries infected with the fungus Colletotrichum fioriniae emit odours that repel spotted-wing drosophila, a destructive pest of berries and cherries. By recreating the repellent aroma from the fungus, the researchers were able to deceive the fruit flies into perceiving healthy fruit as infected, offering a potential alternative to traditional insecticide use.

Spotted-wing drosophila is a persistent pest that poses a significant threat to thin-skinned fruits, resulting in substantial economic losses worldwide. Conventional pest control methods have relied heavily on the use of chemical sprays, but these are ineffective against flies that shelter inside fruit during most of their life cycle. This often leads to overuse of insecticides and the subsequent contamination of the environment.

The team of researchers, led by Caitlin Rering from the United States Department of Agriculture, discovered that two specific volatile chemicals produced by the fungus Colletotrichum fioriniae, ethyl crotonate and ethyl butyrate, effectively repel spotted-wing drosophila. These compounds have shown the potential to be incorporated into a pest control strategy known as “push-pull” management.

In a push-pull scenario, the natural repellent would “push” the flies away from the crops, while an attractant would lure them into traps containing insecticides. This method allows for targeted control of the pests without the need for widespread spraying of harmful chemicals.

The researchers are now conducting field tests to evaluate the efficacy of these repellents, both individually and in combination with attractants. They are also investigating whether these techniques can be applied to other fruits infested by spotted-wing drosophila, such as strawberries, cherries, and raspberries.

This breakthrough offers a promising solution to reducing insecticide use and addressing the urgent need for alternative methods to manage destructive pests. By exploiting the flies’ sensitivity to the odours emitted by infected fruit, growers can potentially protect their crops without resorting to harmful chemicals.

출처 :
– Society of Chemical Industry via EurekAlert!

