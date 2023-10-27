도시의 삶

보기 드문 일식: 토요일의 부분 월식이 하늘에서 자연의 드라마를 드러냅니다.

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
Nature is ready to put on a breathtaking celestial show this Saturday, as a rare and captivating partial lunar eclipse is set to grace the night sky. Between 8.35pm and 9.53pm, people across the country will have the opportunity to witness a stunning “bite” taken out of the lower edge of the full moon. An 80-minute window presents a precious moment that enthusiasts and sky gazers alike are eagerly anticipating.

Unlike a total lunar eclipse, where the moon is completely engulfed by the Earth’s shadow, this will be a partial lunar eclipse—only a portion of the moon’s surface will be immersed in the shadow. During the middle of the eclipse, at approximately 9.15pm, the “bite” will be at its most pronounced, offering an enchanting visual treat for those who are lucky enough to observe it.

David Moore, CEO of Astronomy Ireland, explains that lunar eclipses are a relatively rare occurrence in Ireland. “Typically, one can expect to see a lunar eclipse every couple of years, but our fickle weather means we might have to wait for a decade to catch a glimpse,” he adds. However, Moore remains optimistic about the chances of someone in the country witnessing the cosmic event, regardless of the weather conditions.

Even in the face of cloudy skies, there is still a glimmer of hope. With an 80-minute duration, it allows for a small break in the clouds that could reveal the spectacle. Mr. Moore advises people to keep checking the sky every five minutes, regardless of the initial outlook. Yet, if the weather does cooperate, he recommends setting an alarm for 9.15pm—the optimal time for viewing the magnificent “bite” that will manifest on the moon’s surface.

Frances McCarthy, an educator from the Blackrock Castle Observatory in Cork, explains that the moon may appear slightly off-color during the eclipse. As sunlight manages to seep through Earth’s atmosphere and reach the moon, the atmosphere casts a “fuzzy” shadow, imparting a reddish hue upon the moon. This phenomenon may present a gray or subtly red-tinged moon, offering an even more captivating visual experience.

To commemorate this historic event, Astronomy Ireland plans to feature the partial lunar eclipse in a special issue of its magazine. The organization also invites astronomy enthusiasts and photographers to contribute their best photographs from the eclipse, capturing the spellbinding magic unfolding in our night sky.

