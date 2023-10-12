도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 해양 생물의 고대 붐에 대한 통찰력을 발견했습니다

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 해양 생물의 고대 붐에 대한 통찰력을 발견했습니다

Scientists at Florida State University have found answers to a long-standing puzzle in Earth’s history: why did marine life experience a major boom millions of years ago? The Ordovician Period, which occurred approximately 487 to 443 million years ago, witnessed a remarkable increase in the diversity of marine species, but the reasons behind this explosion of life have remained unclear. However, a recent study led by FSU Associate Professor of Geology Seth Young and postdoctoral fellow Anders Lindskog has shed light on this ancient ecological transformation and the role of oxygen in it.

To unravel this mystery, the researchers analyzed limestone samples from modern-day Scandinavia, studying iodine and calcium levels within the rocks as indicators of ancient oxygen levels in the oceans. By utilizing this method, the team was able to track changes in oxygen conditions over the Ordovician Period. The findings revealed a gradual increase in oxygen levels within the oceans during this time, especially during its early to middle stages. The highest oxygen concentrations were found in the ancient Iapetus Ocean near the equator, corresponding to significant increases in biodiversity and ecosystem shifts.

The study also highlights the intricate relationship between climate, sea level changes, and oxygenation during the Ordovician Period. Cooler climates held more dissolved oxygen in water, and decreasing sea levels allowed shallower waters to come into contact with the atmosphere, increasing oxygen availability. Additionally, the mid-latitude location of the paleocontinent Baltica promoted strong ocean currents and wind activity, further enhancing oxygenation.

While this research delves into Earth’s ancient history, it has important implications for understanding how life responds to environmental changes, including ongoing climate change. By studying the past, scientists can better predict the future health of marine ecosystems and address contemporary environmental challenges. The findings also emphasize the critical role of oxygen availability in marine ecosystems and its sensitivity to changes in climate.

In conclusion, this study provides valuable insights into the ancient boom in marine life during the Ordovician Period. Understanding the factors that contributed to this explosion of biodiversity can help us understand how life has evolved over time and how it may respond to future environmental changes.

출처 :
– “Scientists unravel mystery of boom in marine life” – Florida State University
– 자연지구과학

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

오리온자리 유성우: 천상의 장엄한 사건

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

오리온자리 유성우: 천상의 장엄한 사건

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0