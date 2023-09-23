도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

초파리는 기대에 따라 결정을 내린다는 사실이 밝혀졌습니다.

By가브리엘 보타

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
초파리는 기대에 따라 결정을 내린다는 사실이 밝혀졌습니다.

Researchers at HHMI’s Janelia Research Campus have confirmed a theory about how fruit flies make decisions based on their expectations about the likelihood of receiving a reward. The team discovered that fruit flies can assign value to their environment based on their expectations and choose actions accordingly.

The concept, known as matching, is a common behavior observed in many species, including humans. In the case of fruit flies, they use sensory cues like odors to evaluate the quality of potential food sources. The researchers pinpointed the specific region in the fly’s brain, called the mushroom body, where these value adjustments occur. This allowed them to test the theory of matching on the level of neural circuits.

The team’s experiments involved a Y-shaped arena where a fruit fly had to choose between two odors. Each odor was associated with a different probability of receiving a reward. The researchers found that the flies learned to expect rewards in the same proportions they were presented and made their choices accordingly.

The study sheds light on how decision-making works in simpler brains and could potentially help scientists understand decision-making processes in larger animals, including humans. Understanding these processes is especially important in the context of diseases like addiction, where decision-making goes awry.

Overall, the research highlights the interplay between experiment and theory and provides a mechanistic explanation for how animals learn and make choices based on value.

출처 :
– HHMI’s Janelia Research Campus

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

SpaceX, 21개의 Starlink 위성을 궤도에 성공적으로 발사

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

천연자원을 위한 공간 탐색: 지구의 부족에 대한 해결책?

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

음력의 우주선 연료: 우주 탐험과 경제의 미래

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

SpaceX, 21개의 Starlink 위성을 궤도에 성공적으로 발사

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

천연자원을 위한 공간 탐색: 지구의 부족에 대한 해결책?

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

음력의 우주선 연료: 우주 탐험과 경제의 미래

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

초기 인간 배아 발달의 복잡성

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0