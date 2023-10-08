도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 퀘이사와 강착원반에 관한 전통적인 이론에 도전하다

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 퀘이사와 강착원반에 관한 전통적인 이론에 도전하다

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that challenges traditional theories about quasars and their accretion disks. Quasars are extremely bright objects in distant galaxies that are powered by supermassive black holes at their centers. According to the standard accretion disk theory, the spectral energy distribution of a quasar is influenced by its intrinsic brightness. However, researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have found that this is not the case.

Associate Professor Zhenyi Cai and Professor Junxian Wang conducted a study of the optical to extreme ultraviolet radiation emitted by the accretion of supermassive black holes. They discovered that the spectral energy distribution of quasars is independent of their intrinsic brightness. This challenges the traditional understanding and suggests that the standard accretion disk theory may not fully explain the observed phenomena.

The researchers also found a significant departure from the predictions of the classical accretion disk theory in the extreme ultraviolet spectral energy distribution of quasars. This discovery provides substantial support for models that incorporate accretion disk winds. These winds could play a crucial role in shaping the properties of quasars and their accretion disks.

The study has broader implications for our understanding of supermassive black hole accretion physics and related phenomena. It could help shed light on black hole mass growth, cosmic reionization, the origin of broad-line regions, extreme ultraviolet dust extinction, and more.

Future satellite projects with ultraviolet detection capabilities, such as the Chinese Space Station Telescope, are expected to provide further insights into the physical properties of quasars and similar celestial objects.

출처:
“A universal average spectral energy distribution for quasars from the optical to the extreme ultraviolet” by Zhen-Yi Cai and Jun-Xian Wang, Nature Astronomy.

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

지구 관측 및 우주 기술 향상을 위해 첨단 위성 XNUMX기 발사

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

VERITAS 임무: 아이슬란드의 도움으로 금성 연구

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

사우스웨스트 연구소(Southwest Research Institute)의 아로코스 고분에 관한 흥미로운 발견

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

지구 관측 및 우주 기술 향상을 위해 첨단 위성 XNUMX기 발사

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

VERITAS 임무: 아이슬란드의 도움으로 금성 연구

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

사우스웨스트 연구소(Southwest Research Institute)의 아로코스 고분에 관한 흥미로운 발견

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

기후 변화 완화에 있어서 Biochar의 역할

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0