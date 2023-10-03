도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

우주 암흑 시대 탐험: NASA와 버클리 연구소, 야심찬 달 실험 시작

By비키 스타브로풀루

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA-funded project Lusee-Night (Lunar Surface Electromagnetic Experiment Night) is set to launch a groundbreaking experiment on the far side of the Moon in 2025. In collaboration with several US laboratories, Lusee-Night aims to hunt for ancient radio signals from the cosmic Dark Ages over 14 billion years ago.

The Dark Ages refers to the period after the Big Bang when the first stars and galaxies were beginning to form. The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), a key partner in the project, has announced that the experiment’s initial mission will span 18 months. The experiment is expected to provide crucial insights into the universe.

Firefly Aerospace, a private organization, will transport the experiment to the Moon. The project is a collaboration between NASA, the Department of Energy, Berkeley Lab, Brookhaven National Laboratory, UC Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota.

Berkeley Lab is currently constructing the experiment’s antenna, which will attempt to detect ancient radio waves. The far side of the Moon offers a pristine, radio-quiet environment that is ideal for capturing these signals. The Moon acts as a shield, blocking out radio waves from Earth, and by operating during the lunar night, the experiment can further eliminate interference from the Sun.

The challenging conditions on the Moon’s surface pose additional hurdles for the experiment. Temperatures ranging from an extreme -280 degrees Fahrenheit to 250 degrees Fahrenheit during the lunar day will need to be endured. Furthermore, since the far side of the Moon never faces Earth, direct communication with the experiment is impossible. Instead, all data collected by Lusee-Night will be transmitted through a relay satellite that passes overhead.

The experiment will focus on frequencies between 0.5 and 50 megahertz, but it’s anticipated that future, more sensitive experiments will be required to detect the faint signals from the Dark Ages. Despite the technical challenges, Lusee-Night represents an exciting endeavor to explore uncharted territory and make groundbreaking astronomical discoveries.

출처 :

– 로렌스 버클리 국립 연구소 (버클리 연구소)
– 나사

정의 :
– Dark Ages: A period after the Big Bang when the first stars and galaxies were starting to form.
– Lunar Surface Electromagnetic Experiment Night (Lusee-Night): A Nasa-funded experiment aiming to detect ancient radio signals from the Cosmic Dark Ages on the far side of the Moon.
– Firefly Aerospace: A private organization involved in the transportation of the Lusee-Night experiment to the Moon.

