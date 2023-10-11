도시의 삶

과학

480억 XNUMX천만년 전으로 거슬러 올라가는 종간 상호작용의 가장 오래된 예

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
In a new study published in Communications Biology, researchers have described a 480-million-year-old cephalopod fossil from Morocco that showcases an ancient example of interspecies interaction. The fossil was discovered in the Fezouata Shale formation in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

The fossil belonged to a straight-shelled nautiloid, a type of mollusk, which eventually died and sank to the ocean floor. Over time, the nautiloid shell became covered in a tangle of 88 tubes, resembling a forest of little chimneys. These tubes were remnants of a colony of minuscule filter-feeders called pterobranchs, which had attached themselves to the dead nautiloid.

Pterobranchs are known for their ability to colonize and build their homes on bits of dead animals. These tube-building creatures have been around for half a billion years and can still be found in modern oceans. They have a remarkably deep fossil record, with evidence of animals building their homes atop other animals dating back at least 25 million years before the discovery of the cephalopod fossil.

The study’s lead author, Karma Nanglu, a paleontologist at the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology, described the significance of this discovery. She explained that the fossil provides insight into the early engineering of ecosystems by ancient animals. It also highlights the long-lasting nature of certain species’ lifestyles, such as the pterobranchs’ ability to colonize and exploit available resources.

Interspecies interactions and the colonization of dead animals have been observed throughout different periods of Earth’s history. These interactions are crucial for understanding the dynamics of ancient ecosystems and the evolution of different species. However, such fossil evidence from the Ordovician period, which followed the Cambrian period, is relatively rare, making the tube-encrusted cephalopod fossil a valuable find.

This discovery sheds light on the diverse and complex communities that existed during the early Paleozoic era, providing important insights into the interactions and adaptations of ancient marine life over 480 million years ago.

Sources: Communications Biology (no URL provided)

