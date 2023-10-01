도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 거대 트랩도어 거미 화석이 현대 종의 조상에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다

By로버트 앤드류

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 거대 트랩도어 거미 화석이 현대 종의 조상에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다

A recently discovered fossil of a giant trapdoor spider has shed light on the ancestor of the modern brush-footed trapdoor spider. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is estimated to be around 11 to 16 million years old and measures approximately 23.31 millimeters in size.

Although this size may not seem significant, it is four times larger than the current species of brush-footed trapdoor spider found in Australia. The fossil was discovered in McGraths Flat, a dry region in New South Wales, and is only the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia.

This discovery provides valuable information about the evolution and extinction of ancient giant trapdoor spiders. It also fills a gap in our understanding of the past and how these spiders have changed over time. Although there are approximately 300 different species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, they do not fossilize well. Therefore, this find is particularly significant for gaining insight into their ancient counterparts.

The study detailing this discovery is available in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

출처 :

– 린네 학회 동물학 저널

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

쿠키 및 개인 정보 보호 정책 이해

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

소행성 2023 SN6이 지구에 접근함에 따라 NASA의 프시케 임무가 지연되었습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

북쪽 하늘의 왕: 세페우스 별자리 탐험

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

쿠키 및 개인 정보 보호 정책 이해

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

소행성 2023 SN6이 지구에 접근함에 따라 NASA의 프시케 임무가 지연되었습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

북쪽 하늘의 왕: 세페우스 별자리 탐험

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

연구원들은 "전자 혀"와 AI 모델을 사용하여 마약의 쓴맛을 예측합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0