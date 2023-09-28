도시의 삶

화석 발견을 통해 마침내 밝혀진 삼엽충의 신비한 식단

By비키 스타브로풀루

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
New findings have shed light on the enigmatic diets of trilobites, ancient marine creatures that inhabited Earth’s oceans for millions of years. Trilobites, which thrived for approximately 250 million years and included over 20,000 species, have long puzzled scientists with regard to their eating habits. Researchers have previously had to rely on indirect evidence to infer their diets, but a recent discovery has provided direct evidence of trilobites’ final meals.

A well-preserved trilobite specimen, known as Bohemolichas incola, was found encased in Rokycany Balls – siliceous pebbles – that preserved its intricate 3D details. Within the digestive system of this specimen, paleontologists from Charles University in the Czech Republic, led by Petr Kraft, discovered fragments of shells tightly packed together. Importantly, these shells showed no signs of dissolution, indicating that the trilobite’s digestive system was likely neutral or basic throughout its length, similar to modern crustaceans and spiders.

Analysis of the trilobite’s digestive tract revealed a variety of prey. The most commonly found fragments belonged to ostracods, small shrimp-like crustaceans that still exist today. The trilobite had also consumed hyolith conch snails, extinct starfish, and stylophora, a relative of sea urchins. These findings suggest that the trilobite was an opportunistic scavenger, feeding on both dead and living animals that were easily disintegrated or small enough to be swallowed whole.

Additionally, the trilobite’s full digestive tract and distortions in its thorax indicate that it may have been preparing to molt. Like other arthropods, trilobites needed to shed their exoskeletons in order to grow. As part of the molting process, the digestive tract would have expanded to aid in the shedding of the old exoskeleton and the development of a new one.

The discovery of the trilobite’s diet provides valuable insights into their feeding behavior and adds to our understanding of these intriguing creatures. It suggests that trilobites had similar feeding habits to modern crustaceans, with occasional overfeeding actions related to specific physiological requirements. This study was published in the journal Nature.

