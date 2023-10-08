도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

New Findings Challenge the Timeline of Human Arrival in the Americas

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
New Findings Challenge the Timeline of Human Arrival in the Americas

Recent analysis of fossilized human footprints found in White Sands National Park, New Mexico, is challenging the long-held belief that humans arrived in the Americas around 14,000 years ago. The footprints, preserved on dry shores that were once part of a lake during the last Ice Age, have been estimated to be between 21,000 and 23,000 years old, as published in the journal Science.

The discovery of these older footprints challenges the conventional timeline of human migration into the Americas, which was previously believed to have occurred when the northern lands were ice-bound. Kathleen Springer, a US Geological Survey researcher involved in the study, highlighted that this finding raises questions about migratory pathways and how humans managed to reach the continent. It also raises questions about the coexistence of humans and megafauna in the region and their potential role in the extinction of certain species.

However, critics of the research have raised concerns about the dating technique used to estimate the age of the footprints. A separate paper published in Science argued that the carbon dating of seeds found alongside the footprints may be unreliable due to the plant’s ability to absorb older carbon from water, potentially skewing the results. As a result, the debate regarding the timing and significance of these footprints remains complex and contested.

These findings open up new avenues for understanding the history of human migration into the Americas and the interactions between humans and the environment during the Ice Age. Further research and analysis will be needed to gather additional evidence and determine the true significance of these footprints in reshaping our understanding of early human history.

출처 :
– NPR (without URL)

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0