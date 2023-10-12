도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Noctis Labyrinthus: 화성 협곡 탐험

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Noctis Labyrinthus: 화성 협곡 탐험

Noctis Labyrinthus, a vast network of canyons stretching the length of Italy, is a fascinating region on Mars. Located between two extraordinary landmarks, the Tharsis Bulge and Valles Marineris, it holds significant geological and astrobiological potential.

This intricate system of canyons serves as the origin point for Valles Marineris, one of the longest canyons in the entire Solar System. On the other side lies the Tharsis Bulge, a region home to the tallest known volcanoes. All three regions are interconnected, making Noctis Labyrinthus a crucial part of this geological puzzle.

The formation of Noctis Labyrinthus can be attributed to the growth of Tharsis. As Tharsis expanded, it exerted pressure on the Martian crust, causing it to crack and create this complex network of canyons. It is believed that this expansion might also be responsible for the formation of Valles Marineris, the long rift valley that extends eastward from Noctis Labyrinthus.

The deep canyons of Noctis Labyrinthus are characterized by a criss-cross pattern, with some sections measuring up to 30 kilometers in length and 6 kilometers in depth. The area also exhibits various geological features such as landslides, graben, and extensive dune fields. These features provide valuable insights into the geological history of Mars, especially before the formation of Tharsis.

Thanks to the European Space Agency’s Mars Express mission, we now have a remarkable 3D rendering of Noctis Labyrinthus. The mission’s High-Resolution Stereo Camera has been orbiting Mars since 2003, capturing stunning views of the Red Planet.

Research suggests that Noctis Labyrinthus might have harbored flowing lava and water lakes in the past, creating a favorable environment for life. The presence of volcanic activity and water raises intriguing possibilities for the existence of ancient microbial lifeforms on Mars.

The study of Noctis Labyrinthus and its adjacent regions continues to unveil the secrets of Mars. Its unique geological formations and potential for hosting life make it a captivating subject for further exploration and research.

출처 :

– European Space Agency: Mars Express Mission
– NASA: Valles Marineris
– Space.com: Tharsis Bulge

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

놀라운 금환일식: 꼭 봐야 할 천체 현상

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

해양 생물의 놀라운 이미지로 올해의 해양 사진작가상 수상

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

수백만 명의 사람들이 아메리카 대륙에서 금환 일식을 준비합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

놀라운 금환일식: 꼭 봐야 할 천체 현상

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

해양 생물의 놀라운 이미지로 올해의 해양 사진작가상 수상

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

수백만 명의 사람들이 아메리카 대륙에서 금환 일식을 준비합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

연구를 통해 수천 개의 프로그래밍 가능한 DNA 절단 효소가 확인되었습니다.

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0