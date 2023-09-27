도시의 삶

흐르는 지각이 얕은 정상 단층의 원인일 수 있음

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have discovered new evidence suggesting that a flowing lower crust may be responsible for the formation of shallow normal faults. According to Anderson’s theory of faulting, normal faults should be angled at approximately 60° from horizontal. However, researchers have observed normal faults around the world that are much shallower than expected, including in the Menderes Massif in western Türkiye, where normal faults are angled at 20°.

Geologists have long suspected that low-angle normal faults, also known as detachment faults, form either by breaking at a shallow angle or by initially forming at 60° from horizontal and subsequently rotating. Recent advancements in modeling techniques have allowed researchers to better understand how the crust behaves on a larger scale.

The Menderes Massif is one of the most actively expanding regions on Earth, and the faults in this region have exposed twin domes of metamorphic rocks from the middle to lower crust. This extensive stretching and thinning of the crust results in the rise of heat and the weakening of the crust. As a result, the lower crust becomes pliable and capable of upward flow.

The researchers used geological data from western Anatolia to simulate the movement of rocks in a block of crust with a weak lower section. Their models showed that during extension, the lower crust could flow horizontally and vertically while the upper crust develops faults in accordance with the flow beneath it.

The findings of this study are consistent with the geology and seismic imaging of the crust in the Menderes region. The model’s predictions also align with data from seismic tomography, providing further support for the mechanism of rotating faults. This research not only enhances our understanding of the formation of the Menderes Massif but also sheds light on other metamorphic core complexes and can provide insights into the geology of other regions, such as the western United States, the Himalayas, and the Mediterranean.

출처 :
– Owen, R. (2023), Flowing crust pushes faults on their backs, Eos, 104, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023EO230368. Published on 27 September 2023.

