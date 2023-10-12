도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA Ames 연구 센터의 비행 시스템 구현 지점

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA Ames 연구 센터의 비행 시스템 구현 지점

The Flight Systems Implementation Branch of the Space Biosciences Division at NASA Ames Research Center is responsible for the development and integration of bioscience payloads for spaceflight projects. This branch uses a multi-disciplinary team approach that combines science, engineering, and operations to ensure mission success and meet customer requirements.

The branch is involved in various aspects of payload development and integration. They have the capability to design and fabricate new hardware, as well as modify existing commercially available off-the-shelf (COTS) equipment. They are experienced in integrating payloads for both manned and unmanned spaceflights.

One of the key responsibilities of the branch is spaceflight verification testing and analysis. They have a deep understanding of the hardware requirements for spaceflight and are able to perform tests on-site to verify that the hardware meets those requirements. They also prepare written analysis and reports based on their findings. In addition, they are involved in the selection and certification of COTS equipment for use in space.

The branch also handles payload management and operations. They provide project oversight for hardware development, science, and operations management. They are responsible for scheduling and risk management, as well as coordination and operations for international experiments.

Payload support is another area of expertise for the branch. They provide pre- and post-launch logistics support, as well as coordination and process development for payload operations. They are also involved in data and biospecimen collection and archiving.

The branch has access to ground acceleration facilities, including human-rated and non-human rated centrifuges. These facilities are used for various research and testing activities involving humans, non-human subjects, and hardware. The branch is able to customize protocols for specific experimental trials and can design and manufacture unique hardware in-house.

Overall, the Flight Systems Implementation Branch plays a crucial role in the development and integration of bioscience payloads for spaceflight projects. Their multi-disciplinary approach and expertise in various aspects of payload development make them a valuable asset to NASA’s space exploration efforts.

출처 :
– NASA Ames Research Center, Flight Systems Implementation Branch [no URL]
– NASA Biological & Physical Sciences [no URL]
– Astrobiology [no URL]
– Human Research Program [no URL]

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0