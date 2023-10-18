도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 임무, 소행성 Bennu에서 물과 탄소의 증거 발견

By가브리엘 보타

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 임무, 소행성 Bennu에서 물과 탄소의 증거 발견

NASA’s University of Arizona-led OSIRIS-REx mission has revealed initial findings from the 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid Bennu sample collected in space and brought back to Earth. The analysis shows the presence of water and high-carbon content, potentially indicating the building blocks of life on Earth.

During a preliminary assessment, researchers discovered significant amounts of carbon-rich material and water-bearing clay minerals in the sample. These findings offer insights into the origins of our solar system and the possibility of life’s beginnings. Further analysis is necessary to fully understand the nature of the carbon compounds found.

The discovery of water and carbon on Bennu is a promising development for future studies of the asteroid sample. Scientists will spend decades studying the secrets held within the rocks and dust, providing valuable information about the formation of our solar system and the potential seeding of life on Earth. Furthermore, the research will inform strategies to mitigate the risk of asteroid collisions with our planet.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson highlights the significance of the OSIRIS-REx sample, stating that it is the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever delivered to Earth. The mission contributes to our understanding of asteroids that could pose a threat to our planet and provides a glimpse into the mysteries of the universe.

The OSIRIS-REx team collected 60 grams of asteroid material, which is now being carefully analyzed by scientists. Early analyses using scanning electron microscopy, infrared measurements, X-ray diffraction, and chemical element analysis have confirmed the abundant presence of carbon and water in the sample.

The mission’s science team will continue to characterize and analyze the samples over the next two years to meet the mission’s science goals. At least 70% of the sample will be preserved for further research by scientists worldwide. The project involves a collaboration of over 200 scientists from various institutions around the world.

The OSIRIS-REx mission not only provides valuable scientific insights but also fosters collaboration and exploration between nations. The asteroid sample will be loaned to institutions such as the Smithsonian Institution, Space Center Houston, and UArizona’s Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum.

출처: NASA

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

오리온자리 유성우: 눈부신 천상의 광경

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

별 형성에서 회전하는 “우주 바람”의 중요성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

Juno 우주선은 목성의 불타는 달인 Io의 놀라운 이미지를 포착합니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

오리온자리 유성우: 눈부신 천상의 광경

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

별 형성에서 회전하는 “우주 바람”의 중요성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

Juno 우주선은 목성의 불타는 달인 Io의 놀라운 이미지를 포착합니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

AstroForge, 중요 자원을 위한 소행성 채굴 임무에서 이정표에 가까워졌습니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0