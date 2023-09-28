도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

중국 북동부 산 정상에서 최초로 발견된 충돌 분화구

By맘포 브레시아

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
중국 북동부 산 정상에서 최초로 발견된 충돌 분화구

A cirque-shaped depression at the top of Baijifeng mountain in Jilin province, China, is believed to be the result of an asteroid impact, making it the first known impact crater found on the summit of a mountain. Baijifeng mountain consists mostly of sandstone that was deposited over 500 million years ago in a shallow sea. Geological movements later caused the sediment layers to tilt and fold, forming the mountain chain. Interestingly, there is a 1.6-kilometer-wide gap that separates the twin peaks of Baijifeng mountain, a feature unlike any other caused by tectonic activity.

A research team led by Ming Chen from the Center for High Pressure Science and Technology Advanced Research in Shanghai investigated the debris scattered on the mountain and discovered evidence of shock metamorphism, a phenomenon that occurs during asteroid impacts on Earth. By studying quartz crystals in the sandstone under a microscope, the researchers found patterns of straight rupture called planar deformation lamellae, indicating the presence of shock waves.

China has a relatively low number of impact craters compared to the global average, with only two confirmed impact structures in the country so far. The Xiuyan Crater in Liaoning Province is 1.8 kilometers wide and of unknown age. In 2021, another impact structure, the Yilan Crater, was confirmed to be extraterrestrial in origin. It is located in Heilongjiang Province, measures 1.85 kilometers wide, and is estimated to have formed within the past 50,000 years.

The granite of Baijifeng Mountain, formed during the Jurassic Period around 150-172 million years ago, provides an age constraint for the impact crater. The team believes that the crater must be younger than the granite due to the fresh appearance of the rock fragments covering the site. They suggest that, similar to the Yilan Crater, the Baijifeng impact structure likely formed within the last 100,000 years.

The findings of this research were published in the journal Matter and Radiation at Extremes in 2023.

출처 :
– “Discovery of the Baijifeng impact structure in Tonghua, Jilin, China” – Matter and Radiation at Extremes, 2023

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0