빠른 전파 폭발과 지진: 유사점과 발견

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Fast radio bursts (FRBs) have long remained a mystery in the field of astronomy. These intense bursts of radio energy are invisible to the human eye but are detectable by radio telescopes. Recent research at the University of Tokyo has revealed distinct similarities between FRBs and earthquakes, shedding light on the potential cause of these enigmatic bursts.

The study focused on analyzing the time and energy distribution of FRBs and comparing them to earthquake events. Researchers found that the probability of an aftershock occurring for a single FRB event is similar to the probability of an aftershock occurring after an earthquake. Furthermore, the aftershock occurrence rate decreases over time in both cases. This suggests a correlation between the two phenomena and supports the theory that FRBs are caused by “starquakes” on the surface of neutron stars.

Neutron stars are formed when supergiant stars collapse, creating a superdense core. Some neutron stars, known as magnetars, have been observed emitting FRBs. The researchers suggest that starquakes occurring on the solid crust of these neutron stars release huge amounts of energy, resulting in the detection of FRBs.

The discovery of similarities between FRBs and earthquakes not only provides insights into the nature of these mysterious bursts but also offers the potential to better understand earthquakes themselves. By studying starquakes on distant ultradense stars, scientists may gain new insights into high-density matter, aspects of nuclear physics, and the behavior of earthquakes.

Fast radio bursts are incredibly powerful bursts of energy that can travel billions of light years but typically last mere thousandths of a second. Although their exact origins are still unknown, scientists have speculated various possibilities, including extraterrestrial sources. However, neutron stars emitting FRBs are currently the leading theory.

This research expands our understanding of FRBs and their connection to earthquakes. Further analysis of new data on FRBs will be conducted to validate the similarities found in this study. The findings bring us closer to unraveling the mysteries of FRBs and gaining more knowledge about the universe we inhabit.

출처 :
– 왕립천문학회 월간 공지
– 도쿄대학교

