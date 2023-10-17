도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 프시케 미션(Psyche Mission)이 성공적으로 발사되어 발사 공급자 간의 경쟁이 강조되었습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 프시케 미션(Psyche Mission)이 성공적으로 발사되어 발사 공급자 간의 경쟁이 강조되었습니다.

NASA’s highly anticipated Psyche mission successfully lifted off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, alleviating previous concerns over delays. The mission, which aims to explore the metal-rich asteroid Psyche to gain insights into the formation of rocky planets, was launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

In addition to studying the asteroid, the spacecraft also carries the Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration, which aims to enhance communication bandwidth using optical communications instead of traditional radio frequency communications.

The 279km-wide Psyche asteroid is unique as it will be the first metal-class asteroid ever to be explored. The spacecraft will undergo a commissioning phase and receive a gravity assist from Mars in 2026 before finally reaching the asteroid in 2029. In the coming weeks, the science instruments will be checked, and engineers will test the optical communications technology demonstration.

A notable aspect of the Psyche mission is the use of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, marking a significant milestone for NASA. It is the first time the launcher has been entrusted with NASA’s “most complex and highest priority missions.” This decision was made after a two-and-a-half-year effort to find alternatives to the expensive Space Launch System (SLS).

The reliance on SpaceX highlights the limited options for launch providers in the Western world. Established providers like United Launch Alliance (ULA) are facing challenges in bringing new rockets online due to various factors, including geopolitical conflicts and supply chain disruptions. While ULA hopes to secure alternative engines from Blue Origin, its Vulcan rocket is facing significant delays. The European launch providers are also experiencing setbacks, with the grounding of the Vega-C and schedule slips for Ariane 6.

As the options for launch services diminish, NASA’s choices for its probes and small-sats are also narrowing. The recent incidents, such as Rocket Lab’s launch failure in September, further emphasize the need for alternative launch providers to ensure SpaceX does not become the sole option in the market.

Source: This information is based on an article from The Register.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

앨런 스턴 박사, 버진 은하 우주 임무에 탑승

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

화성의 혼돈스러운 지형에서 퇴적 평원 발견으로 고대 대수층에 대한 단서 제공

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

생분해성 플라스틱은 수생 생물을 보호하는 해결책이 아닐 수 있습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

최첨단 3D 시뮬레이션으로 중성자별 합병의 스펙트럼 특징 밝혀

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

앨런 스턴 박사, 버진 은하 우주 임무에 탑승

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

화성의 혼돈스러운 지형에서 퇴적 평원 발견으로 고대 대수층에 대한 단서 제공

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

생분해성 플라스틱은 수생 생물을 보호하는 해결책이 아닐 수 있습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0