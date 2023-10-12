도시의 삶

히아데스 성단에서 사라진 백색 왜성의 미스터리

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Hyades star cluster, located just 153 light-years away from Earth, has long fascinated astronomers due to its proximity and accessibility. However, one peculiar aspect of the cluster is the apparent lack of white dwarfs. Unlike many star clusters, the Hyades contains only eight white dwarfs in its core, sparking curiosity about their absence and whereabouts.

In a recent study titled “An Extremely Massive White Dwarf Escaped From the Hyades Star Cluster,” researchers from the University of British Columbia investigated this mystery. The researchers examined the lack of white dwarfs in the Hyades cluster to gain insights into its history and evolution.

Open clusters like the Hyades are relatively loosely bound, which means that over time, they can lose stars through various interactions. By identifying stars that have been expelled from the cluster, particularly white dwarfs, the researchers hoped to reconstruct the cluster’s history.

To aid their investigation, the team utilized data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, which has been tracking over 1 billion stars in the Milky Way. Through their analysis, they identified three ultra-massive white dwarfs with kinematics suggesting that they may have come from the Hyades cluster. Of these three candidates, one white dwarf stood out as a high-probability escapee.

White dwarfs are remnants of stars that have depleted their fusion fuel. They are incredibly dense objects, with masses similar to that of the Sun but sizes comparable to the Earth. Most stars in the Milky Way eventually evolve into white dwarfs, with their mass governed by the Chandrasekhar Limit. If a white dwarf surpasses this limit, typically by accreting mass from a binary companion, it can trigger a Type 1a supernova.

The Hyades’ escaped white dwarf is of particular interest as it falls into the category of ultra-massive white dwarfs, with a mass of 1.317 solar masses. This mass is above the Chandrasekhar Limit but surpasses the average mass of typical white dwarfs. The researchers believe that this ultra-massive white dwarf originated from a single progenitor star, making it a unique outlier in the study of white dwarfs.

While the mystery of the missing white dwarfs in the Hyades star cluster persists, this new study offers valuable insights and raises further questions about the cluster’s evolution. As astronomers continue to unravel the secrets of this cluster, it serves as a benchmark for understanding star clusters and their diverse populations.

출처 :
– “An Extremely Massive White Dwarf Escaped From the Hyades Star Cluster” – David Miller et al. (Submitted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal)

By 맘포 브레시아

