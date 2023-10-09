도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

기생 식물의 진화와 유전자 손실: Balanophora의 통찰

By맘포 브레시아

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
기생 식물의 진화와 유전자 손실: Balanophora의 통찰

A recent study conducted by a team of scientists led by researchers at BGI Research and the University of British Columbia has revealed fascinating insights into the evolution of parasitic plants, particularly Balanophora. Balanophora is a genus of plants that rely on a unique underground organ to steal nutrients from their host plants. The researchers found that Balanophora has undergone significant gene loss, shedding one-third of its genes as it evolved into a streamlined and efficient parasite.

The study compared the genomes of Balanophora with another extreme parasitic plant called Sapria. Both plants exhibited a loss of genes associated with photosynthesis, as expected for parasitic plants that no longer rely on this process. However, the researchers also discovered a loss of genes involved in other important biological processes, such as root development, nitrogen absorption, and regulation of flowering. This suggests that Balanophora has streamlined its genetic makeup to retain only the genes essential for its parasitic lifestyle.

One particularly surprising finding was the loss of genes related to the synthesis of a major plant hormone called abscisic acid (ABA), which is responsible for plant stress responses and signaling. Despite this loss, the researchers observed the accumulation of ABA hormone in Balanophora’s flowering stems and the retention of genes involved in the response to ABA signaling. This indicates that Balanophora has evolved alternative mechanisms to maintain physiological synchronization with its host plants.

The study highlights the remarkable convergence in the genetic evolution of parasitic plants, despite their diverse appearances and life histories. The researchers believe that many of the lost genes in Balanophora are related to functions that are no longer necessary in parasitic plants, while others may have been beneficial for their adaptation to a parasitic lifestyle. Further research is needed to explore the functional implications of gene loss in Balanophora and how it manipulates its host plants to survive.

This study contributes valuable insights to our understanding of the genetic mechanisms behind the dependency of parasitic plants on their hosts. It also has broader implications for the field of plant genomics and evolutionary biology. As part of the 10KP project, which aims to sequence the genomes of 10,000 plant species, the study of parasitic plants like Balanophora provides important data on the genomic alterations and complex interactions between parasites and their hosts.

출처 :
– Chen, X., et al. (2023). Balanophora genomes display massively convergent evolution with other extreme holoparasites and provide novel insights into parasite-host interactions. Nature Plants. DOI: 10.1038/s41477-023-01517-7

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0