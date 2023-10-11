도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 영상으로 거대한 화성 협곡을 공개하다

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 영상으로 거대한 화성 협곡을 공개하다

The European Space Agency’s Mars Express mission has released new footage showcasing a massive valley system on Mars known as Noctis Labyrinthus. This valley system spans a length of approximately 745 miles and is situated between the well-known Valles Marineris and a large volcano system in the Tharsis region.

The video provides a stunning aerial view of Noctis Labyrinthus, capturing the impressive scale and intricate details of this Martian landscape. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the highest plateaus observed in the video represent the original surface level before portions of the surface eroded away. The slopes and floors of the valley are covered in evidence of gigantic landslides, while dune fields created by Martian winds can be seen on other slopes.

Mars Express, equipped with a high-resolution stereo camera, has been operating at Mars since 2003. The video footage is particularly significant from a scientific perspective due to the presence of lowered regions of crust called graben. These depressions in the Martian surface indicate the planet’s volcanic past. The intense volcanism in the Tharsis region caused the Martian crust to rise and stretch, resulting in thinning, faulting, and subsidence.

The Mars Express mission, along with other spacecraft from various nations, continues to orbit the Red Planet to monitor its weather and gather data that could shed light on its complex history. Scientists believe that Mars once had a much thicker atmosphere, allowing water to flow on its surface. However, the current thin atmosphere and high levels of radiation pose challenges for organisms to survive on the planet’s surface, unless they exist underground.

In addition to orbital missions, surface rovers like NASA’s Curiosity and Perseverance are actively exploring the Martian landscape up close, providing detailed imagery and valuable insights into the geological features of the Red Planet.

(출처 : 유럽 우주국)

정의 :
– Noctis Labyrinthus: A massive valley system on Mars located between Valles Marineris and a volcano system in the Tharsis region.
– Graben: Lowered regions of crust that indicate past volcanic activity on Mars.

Image credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin & NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0