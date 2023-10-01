도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Decoding the Mystery of Superbolts: Earth’s Strongest Lightning Strikes

By비키 스타브로풀루

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
Decoding the Mystery of Superbolts: Earth’s Strongest Lightning Strikes

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in understanding the occurrence of superbolts, Earth’s most powerful lightning strikes. While superbolts make up less than 1% of all lightning, their impact is significant. With a voltage 1,000 times stronger than average lightning strikes, superbolts have the potential to cause extensive damage to infrastructure and ships.

A recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres reveals that superbolts are more likely to strike when the electrical charging zone of a storm cloud is in closer proximity to the surface of the land or ocean. This phenomenon creates “hotspots” for superbolts, particularly above oceans and tall mountains.

Lead author Avichay Efraim, a physicist from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, describes superbolts as a “magnificent phenomenon.” Previous research identified clusters of superbolts over the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano in Peru and Bolivia. However, the factors contributing to their formation and distribution remained unknown until now.

To uncover the secrets of superbolts, Efraim and his team analyzed lightning data and extracted key properties from the storm environment. Factors considered included land and water surface height, charging zone height, cloud top and base temperatures, and aerosol concentrations. The researchers discovered that aerosols, which were previously thought to impact superbolt strength, did not have a significant effect. Instead, they found that a shorter distance between the charging zone and the surface led to more energized lightning.

The regions experiencing the highest number of superbolts share a common characteristic: a close proximity between lightning charging zones and surfaces. This correlation was evident in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano. The breakthrough findings provide valuable insights into the formation of superbolts and pave the way for future research in understanding and predicting their occurrence.

Overall, this study sheds light on the intriguing phenomenon of superbolts and highlights the importance of lightning research. With improved knowledge of how and where superbolts form, scientists can work towards enhanced lightning protection measures and mitigation strategies for areas prone to these powerful lightning strikes.

출처 :
– Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
– 2019 report on superbolts

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

DNA를 접착제로 사용하여 초강력 콜로이드 결정 메타물질 구축

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

대규모 저궤도 통신 위성이 천문학을 방해할 수 있다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

기후 완화 및 식량 안보를 위한 버려진 농경지의 잠재력

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

DNA를 접착제로 사용하여 초강력 콜로이드 결정 메타물질 구축

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

대규모 저궤도 통신 위성이 천문학을 방해할 수 있다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

기후 완화 및 식량 안보를 위한 버려진 농경지의 잠재력

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

새로운 기술로 결정질 물질의 음파를 실시간으로 이미징할 수 있습니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0