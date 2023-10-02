도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

인도 Aditya L1 임무의 데이터 공개 예정

By비키 스타브로풀루

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
인도 Aditya L1 임무의 데이터 공개 예정

The data and science gathered by India’s Aditya L1 mission will be made publicly available, according to the mission’s Project Director, Nigar Shaji. This mission aims to enhance our understanding of the Sun and its impact on space weather. While initially, the data will be exclusively used by scientists at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), it will eventually be shared globally.

Shaji stated, “Science and data are universal. After our scientists have utilized the data for a certain period, it will be made public so that anyone across the world can use it.” This commitment to open data access aligns with the mission’s goal of contributing to the global scientific community’s knowledge.

Aditya L1, India’s first solar mission, has already traveled over 9.2 lakh kilometers on its journey towards its destination, Lagrange Point 1. This strategic location, approximately 15 lakh kilometers from Earth, offers a unique advantage for solar observation. By orbiting this point, the spacecraft can maintain an uninterrupted view of the Sun, allowing for 24/7 observation.

The Aditya L1 mission aims to study various aspects of the Sun, including solar flares, solar wind, coronal mass ejection, coronal heating, magnetic reconnection, and magnetic topology. It will utilize seven instruments for this purpose. By studying these phenomena, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Sun and its effects on our planet.

The successful launch of Aditya L1 marks an important milestone in India’s space exploration journey. Project Director Nigar Shaji’s leadership and expertise have been vital in realizing this mission. The availability of the collected data from Aditya L1 will not only enhance our understanding of the Sun but also contribute to the advancement of global scientific knowledge.

출처 :
– Interview with Nigar Shaji, Indian Today
– Aditya L1 mission details, Indian Space Research Organization

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

남극의 문어는 극한의 추운 환경에 적응합니다

5년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

캐나다, 2023년 부분일식 경험한다

5년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

다가오는 일식을 위한 일식 안경을 찾을 수 있는 곳

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

남극의 문어는 극한의 추운 환경에 적응합니다

5년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

캐나다, 2023년 부분일식 경험한다

5년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

다가오는 일식을 위한 일식 안경을 찾을 수 있는 곳

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 탐사에 숨겨진 식민주의: 평화 담론에 도전하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0