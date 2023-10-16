도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들은 XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 증거가 중력에 대한 우리의 이해에 결함이 있음을 나타낼 수 있다고 제안합니다

By맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들은 XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 증거가 중력에 대한 우리의 이해에 결함이 있음을 나타낼 수 있다고 제안합니다

Two scientists have proposed that the evidence pointing towards the existence of a hidden ninth planet in our solar system might actually indicate flaws in our understanding of gravity. By studying the effect that the wider Milky Way galaxy would have on objects in the outer edges of the solar system, the scientists investigated whether gravity is accurately described by Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND).

MOND is a theory that potentially explains how galaxies can rotate at high speeds without flying apart, without the need for dark matter. Dark matter is currently believed to be an invisible form of matter that holds galaxies together gravitationally and prevents them from dispersing. MOND suggests that Newton’s law of gravity is correct up to a certain point, but under great rotational velocities, a different type of gravitational behavior takes over.

The connection between MOND and the hypothesized ninth planet, often referred to as Planet Nine, arises from the unusual behavior of objects in the Kuiper belt, a disk in the outer reaches of our solar system. Some of these objects were found to have peculiar orbits and clustering, suggesting the presence of a hidden planet. The scientists wanted to explore whether these strange orbits could be explained by MOND.

Their research indicated that MOND could indeed account for the peculiar clustering in the Kuiper belt. They propose that over millions of years, the orbits of certain outer solar system objects may have been gravitationally influenced or dragged by the Milky Way rather than aligning with the rest of the solar system.

However, the scientists emphasize that their findings are based on a small dataset, and they acknowledge that other possible explanations could be valid. Despite this, they believe that studying the outer solar system can provide valuable insights into gravity and fundamental problems of physics.

The results of this study were published in The Astronomical Journal on September 22.

출처 :
– The Astronomical Journal, September 22, 2020.

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

한 연구에 따르면 그린란드에서는 표면 얼음 용해가 증가하고 남극 대륙에서는 용해가 감소하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

우리 태양이 죽으면 어떻게 될까요?

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

광대한 우주: 공개된 원형 지도

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

한 연구에 따르면 그린란드에서는 표면 얼음 용해가 증가하고 남극 대륙에서는 용해가 감소하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

우리 태양이 죽으면 어떻게 될까요?

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

광대한 우주: 공개된 원형 지도

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고생물학에서 생체특징의 중요성

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0