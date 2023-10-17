도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

팀워크 문제에서 인간이 로봇을 능가합니까? 새로운 연구에서는 협업의 중요성을 보여줍니다

By가브리엘 보타

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
팀워크 문제에서 인간이 로봇을 능가합니까? 새로운 연구에서는 협업의 중요성을 보여줍니다

A groundbreaking study conducted by Ph.D. students from the University of Newcastle has shed light on the dynamic between humans and robots in team-based tasks. The study focused on comparing the performance of teams consisting of both human and AI players against teams comprising only human players. This research aimed to assess the teamwork capabilities of humans and robots in a computer-based challenge similar to the popular arcade game, Pong.

The results of the study revealed that human teams outperformed teams with a robot player. It was observed that human players exhibited superior intuition, enabling them to understand their partner’s actions and make adjustments to improve team performance. Conversely, teams with a robot player seemed to lack this competitive edge, highlighting the importance of human intuition and adaptability in collaborative settings.

What’s particularly intriguing is that the study also explored whether teams performed better when collaborating or competing against each other. Surprisingly, teams playing collaboratively were found to outperform teams engaged in competitive gameplay. This finding challenges the commonly held belief that competition enhances performance and highlights the significant benefits of cooperation and synergy in achieving successful team outcomes.

The research conducted by Ph.D. students Laiton Hedley and Murray Bennett from the Newcastle Cognition Lab in the School of Psychological Sciences at the University of Newcastle contributes to the field of cognitive psychology. With a focus on understanding how the human brain functions, cognitive psychology investigates processes such as thinking, remembering, and learning.

This groundbreaking study, published in the journal Topics in Cognitive Science, provides valuable insights into the teamwork skills of humans and robots. By emphasizing the importance of collaboration over competition, the research encourages the exploration of new approaches to enhance team performance and optimize human-AI interactions.

출처:
Murray S. Bennett et al, Human Performance in Competitive and Collaborative Human–Machine Teams, Topics in Cognitive Science (2023). DOI: 10.1111/tops.12683
Source: Newcastle University

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

준입자를 사용하여 초고휘도 광원을 생성하는 새로운 접근 방식

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

기생충이 훔친 유전자를 사용하여 숙주를 조작한다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

벤 램(Ben Lamm)은 멸종된 생물을 다시 살리는 것을 목표로 하고 있습니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

준입자를 사용하여 초고휘도 광원을 생성하는 새로운 접근 방식

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

기생충이 훔친 유전자를 사용하여 숙주를 조작한다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

벤 램(Ben Lamm)은 멸종된 생물을 다시 살리는 것을 목표로 하고 있습니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 지구의 견고한 내부 코어에서 철 원자의 움직임을 발견했습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0