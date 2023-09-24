도시의 삶

과학

목성의 달 유로파: 새로운 연구에 따르면 이산화탄소는 지하 바다에서 유래한다고 합니다.

By로버트 앤드류

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
Two recent studies using data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have revealed the presence of carbon dioxide on the icy surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa. These findings have important implications for the potential habitability of Europa’s ocean and the existence of life on the moon.

The two studies, published in the journal Science, analyzed the distribution of carbon dioxide ice on Europa’s surface using near-infrared wavelengths. They found that the highest concentration of carbon dioxide ice was in an area known as Tara Regio, which is characterized by chaos terrain and is believed to be one of the youngest regions on Europa.

Based on the analysis, the researchers suggest that the carbon dioxide present in Tara Regio likely originated from Europa’s subsurface ocean, rather than being delivered by meteorites or produced by interactions with Jupiter’s magnetosphere. This “endogenous” scenario indicates that the carbon came from within Europa itself and was brought to the surface relatively recently on a geological timescale.

The presence of ocean-derived salt in Tara Regio, previously observed by the Hubble Space Telescope, further supports the hypothesis that the carbon dioxide has its ultimate origin in Europa’s internal ocean. However, the researchers also acknowledge that the carbon dioxide could potentially have formed on the surface from carbonate-bearing fluids or organic compounds.

Importantly, these studies cast doubt on an external source of carbon dioxide, such as meteorites, as the local concentration of carbon dioxide in Tara Regio is not consistent with an exogenous origin. This finding suggests that the most likely source of the observed carbon dioxide is endogenous to Europa.

The discovery of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface raises questions about the possibility of life in its ocean. While the researchers were unable to determine whether the carbon dioxide is associated with biological processes, carbon is essential for life as we know it on Earth. Further exploration and study of Europa’s subsurface ocean will be critical in understanding its potential habitability and the existence of life beyond Earth.

출처 :
– Science: NASA/ ESA/ CSA/ Gerónimo Villanueva (NASA-GSFC)/ Samantha K Trumbo (Cornell University); Image Processing: Gerónimo Villanueva (NASA-GSFC)/ Alyssa Pagan (STScI)
– American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) via EurekAlert!

By 로버트 앤드류

