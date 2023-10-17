도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

목성의 달 유로파에 대한 새로운 발견: COXNUMX, 해양 및 열

By맘포 브레시아

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
목성의 달 유로파에 대한 새로운 발견: COXNUMX, 해양 및 열

Observations from the James Webb telescope have revealed the presence of carbon dioxide (CO₂) on the surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa. This discovery has opened up fascinating possibilities about the moon’s composition and potential for supporting life. The CO₂ could have originated externally, but it is also possible that it has seeped through the thick layer of ice that covers Europa’s surface. Furthermore, the presence of CO₂ suggests the existence of a global ocean beneath the ice.

There are two explanations for the origin of the CO₂: it could be dissolved in Europa’s ocean, similar to the oceans on Earth; or it could be a by-product of the decomposition of organic compounds, such as amino acids or other carbon compounds. The deposits of CO₂ are concentrated in an area called Tara Regio, and they are relatively recent. However, Europa’s surface conditions make it unstable for CO₂ to exist for long periods.

Unlike Saturn’s moon Enceladus, Europa does not have common geyser eruptions that would provide spectrographic analysis of dissolved salts. Nonetheless, scientists believe that Europa, along with Jupiter’s moon Ganymede and Enceladus, has a global liquid ocean beneath its surface. There are also other potential candidates for global liquid oceans, such as Callisto, Titan, Triton, Dione, and the dwarf planets Ceres and Pluto. However, more data is needed to confirm these suspicions.

The Galileo probe, which orbited around Jupiter, provided early hints of a global ocean on Europa over 25 years ago. Detailed photographs of the moon’s icy surface revealed ice rafts, fragments of ice that appeared to have refrozen in random positions. This suggested that the ice cover was relatively thin, possibly only a few kilometers thick. Beneath the ice lies a deep ocean estimated to be 80 to 150 kilometers deep, possibly containing two to three times the amount of water found in Earth’s oceans.

The existence of a liquid ocean on Europa implies the presence of heat sources. The heat is likely generated by gravitational pressures exerted by Jupiter, causing tidal forces. Moons like Io, Europa, and Ganymede are affected by tidal forces and exhibit orbital resonances. This phenomenon deforms their orbits, making them more eccentric and generating heat within their interiors. Io, in particular, experiences intense volcanic activity due to the friction of rocks, with over 150 active craters at any given time.

Europa experiences a similar but less intense effect, keeping its subsurface ocean liquid. In 2012, the Hubble telescope detected water vapor emissions from Europa’s south pole, which had not been detected by the Galileo probe. The magnetometer onboard Galileo also contributed to the discovery of Europa’s ocean by detecting small anomalies in Jupiter’s magnetic field caused by electrical currents within the moon. This suggests the presence of dissolved salts in the subsurface ocean.

Europa’s ice shell “decouples” its surface from the rocky interior, and cracks observed on the surface could be scars from tidal movements. Spectra taken by the Galileo probe suggest the presence of calcium and magnesium sulfates. However, the effect was much weaker compared to Ganymede, which is a larger moon with its own hidden ocean and a metallic core composed of iron and nickel.

Overall, the recent observations and discoveries on Europa provide further evidence of the potential for life-sustaining conditions on Jupiter’s moon. Further exploration and research are necessary to unravel the mysteries of this intriguing celestial body.

출처 :
– [Source Article Title 1]
– [Source Article Title 2]

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

새로운 보편적 자연 법칙: 진화는 모든 복잡한 시스템에 적용됩니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

휴버트 리브스: 천체 물리학자이자 과학 커뮤니케이터

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

화성의 혼돈스러운 지형의 대수층 배수로 고대 진흙 호수의 증거 밝혀져

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

새로운 보편적 자연 법칙: 진화는 모든 복잡한 시스템에 적용됩니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

휴버트 리브스: 천체 물리학자이자 과학 커뮤니케이터

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

화성의 혼돈스러운 지형의 대수층 배수로 고대 진흙 호수의 증거 밝혀져

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

지금까지 감지된 것 중 가장 강력하고 먼 고속 무선 버스트

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0