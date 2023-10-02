도시의 삶

바이오 컴퓨팅의 부상: 잠재적이고 윤리적인 고려 사항 탐구

By로버트 앤드류

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
The emergence of bio-computing, a technology that uses biological parts as hardware in computational devices, marks a revolutionary leap in the field of technology. An international team of specialists, in collaboration with the creators of DishBrain, a device comprised of live brain cells that has learned to play the game Pong, is urging society to pause, understand, and responsibly harness the power of this new technology.

The ethical dimensions of bio-computing raise important philosophical questions about human consciousness and life. The concept of what is considered “conscious” in the context of today’s technology remains largely unaddressed. Different descriptions of consciousness or intelligence carry different implications for biologically-based intelligent systems. The capacity to suffer, rather than reasoning or speech, may be a more relevant factor when considering the moral status of these systems.

The potential applications of bio-computing extend beyond creating smart machines. For example, DishBrain has the potential to enhance our understanding of diseases like epilepsy and dementia. By using more diverse cell lines, future models of drug screening could be more representative of real-world patients, leading to faster and better drug development.

Moreover, the environmental implications of bio-computing are profound. Traditional silicon-based computing consumes significant amounts of energy, whereas the human brain operates on just 20 watts. By exploring bio-computing alternatives for processing tasks, which are known for their energy efficiency, the IT industry can contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

This field of bio-computing opens up new possibilities for technological advancements while raising important ethical considerations. It requires careful examination and a responsible approach to ensure that this technology is researched and applied ethically and sustainably.

