ESTCube-2: 야심찬 목표를 가진 에스토니아의 다음 위성

맘포 브레시아

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
ESTCube-2: 야심찬 목표를 가진 에스토니아의 다음 위성

ESTCube-2, a shoebox-sized satellite developed and built by undergraduate students from the University of Tartu, will soon fly aboard Europe’s Vega VV23 launcher. This small satellite has ambitious goals, including conducting surveys of Estonian vegetation and demonstrating the “plasma brake” technology in orbit.

The plasma brake technology, also known as electric sail (E-sail), is a propulsion-free method of exploring the solar system. Developed by Pekka Janhunen, the E-sail uses electrostatic charging to repel protons of the solar wind, thereby gaining momentum. In the case of ESTCube-2, the plasma brake consists of a long interweaved aluminum tether line that becomes charged, creating an electrostatic drag in the ionosphere. This drag will cause the satellite’s orbit to decay, eventually leading to deorbiting.

Plasma brakes offer a cost-effective and lightweight solution for removing satellites from orbit after their missions end. ESTCube-2’s microtether design, with redundant wires, reduces the risk of breaking in space due to micrometeorites or other hazards.

In addition to testing the plasma brake, ESTCube-2 carries student-built microcameras to survey Estonian vegetation and a materials payload to investigate the corrosive effects of “atomic oxygen” found at the top of the atmosphere. It also includes a software-defined radio for amateur radio tests.

ESTCube-2 will be part of Vega’s Small Spacecraft Mission Service, a rideshare service for small satellites. It was selected through the European Commission’s In-Orbit Demonstration/In-Orbit Validation program, which allows the early orbital testing of new technologies.

The mission is a result of eight years of development work by the ESTCube-2 team and involves over 600 students from various study levels. The satellite is equipped with a stronger and more robust deploying motor, addressing the motor problem that affected its predecessor, ESTCube-1.

If successful, ESTCube-2’s plasma brake technology could pave the way for efficient deorbiting of satellites and contribute to the cleaning up of the low Earth orbit environment. A follow-up mission called ESTCube-LuNa is being designed to test the E-sail technology beyond Earth orbit for deep space propulsion.

By 맘포 브레시아

