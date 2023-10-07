도시의 삶

By가브리엘 보타

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 위성이 지구 관측을 위협한다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

A new study published in Nature has found that the BlueWalker 3 prototype satellite, launched by AST SpaceMobile in September 2022, is posing a major threat to Earth-based observations of the universe. The satellite, which is part of a plan to establish cellphone towers in space, is one of many satellites being launched into low Earth orbit by various companies.

Observations of BlueWalker 3 were compiled from professional and amateur astronomers around the world, and it was found that the satellite appeared as bright as two of the brightest stars in the night sky. Its large antenna array makes it the brightest object in the night sky after the Moon, Venus, Jupiter, and seven stars.

The increasing number of satellites in low Earth orbit, with companies like SpaceX and Amazon launching thousands of satellites for various projects, is a cause for concern. These satellites reflect sunlight back to Earth, potentially causing bright streaks in astronomical images and interfering with scientific data. They can also create additional noise for radio astronomy, affecting receivers and nearby radio astronomy bands.

The BlueWalker 3 prototype has the largest-ever commercial communications array deployed in space, and its brightness has increased significantly since its antenna array was deployed. This trend of larger and brighter satellites is a worry for astronomers, as they can exceed the recommended brightness levels set by the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

Currently, there are no official rules regulating the brightness of satellites in orbit. Companies like SpaceX are in talks with the IAU to address the interference caused by their satellites. The authors of the study recommend that the effect of satellites on astronomy should be considered in the launching authorization processes.

In conclusion, the proliferation of bright satellites like BlueWalker 3 poses a significant threat to Earth-based observations of the universe. The growing number of satellites in low Earth orbit and their increasing brightness levels need to be addressed to ensure the preservation of scientific data and visibility of the cosmos.

정의 :
– Low Earth Orbit: The region of space within 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of the Earth’s surface
– Antenna Array: A configuration of multiple antenna elements working together to achieve improved signal reception or transmission
– International Astronomical Union (IAU): An organization that promotes and safeguards the science of astronomy on an international level

출처 :
– Nature (Study published in): No URL provided
– Gizmodo: No URL provided

