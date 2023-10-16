도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

퇴직자와 노인을 위한 지침을 제공하기 위한 다가오는 워크숍

By맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
퇴직자와 노인을 위한 지침을 제공하기 위한 다가오는 워크숍

In a recent interview on Monday’s Morning Focus, Alan Morrissey discussed an upcoming workshop aimed at supporting individuals considering retirement and the elderly. The workshop, scheduled for this Friday, will be held at the Court House Gallery in Ennis.

The Clare Older People’s Council, represented by Maurice Harvey, has organized similar events in the past, which have been successful in providing valuable guidance to the target audience. This upcoming workshop aims to build on that success.

Sharon Cahir from Cahir & Co Solicitors outlined the contents of the workshop, which will offer valuable information and advice for those contemplating retirement and elderly individuals. While specific topics were not mentioned, it is likely that the workshop will cover aspects such as financial planning, legal considerations, health and well-being, and social support systems.

Retirement can be a challenging transition for many individuals, and having the necessary knowledge and resources can make the process smoother. This workshop aims to address the concerns and questions that arise during this stage of life, equipping attendees with the information they need to make informed decisions.

The Court House Gallery in Ennis provides an ideal location for this workshop, offering a comfortable and accessible venue for participants. It is crucial to note that there may be a limited number of spaces available, so it is advisable to register early to secure a spot.

By attending this workshop, individuals contemplating retirement and the elderly can gain invaluable insights and guidance to navigate this significant life transition effectively. The organizers aim to provide a supportive and informative environment where attendees can connect with experts and fellow peers facing similar situations.

출처 :
– Clare Older People’s Council – Maurice Harvey
– Cahir & Co Solicitors – Sharon Cahir

(Approximately 240 words)

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

새로운 AI 도구로 초신성 탐지 자동화

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

빛의 행동 수정: 광결정의 의사중력 효과

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

과학자들은 중성자를 사용하여 적층 제조의 변형률을 측정합니다.

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

새로운 AI 도구로 초신성 탐지 자동화

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

빛의 행동 수정: 광결정의 의사중력 효과

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 중성자를 사용하여 적층 제조의 변형률을 측정합니다.

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

조립 이론 이해: 진화와 물리학 사이의 인터페이스 탐색

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0