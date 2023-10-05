도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

SpaceX, 올해의 22번째 궤도 임무에서 70개 이상의 Starlink 위성 발사

By로버트 앤드류

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
SpaceX, 올해의 22번째 궤도 임무에서 70개 이상의 Starlink 위성 발사

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has successfully launched 22 more of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, following a brief delay due to poor weather conditions. This marks the 70th orbital mission for SpaceX in 2023.

The Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth after the launch, landing vertically on the SpaceX drone ship named “Just Read the Instructions.” This successful landing marks the eighth time this particular Falcon 9 first stage has been reused, with four of its previous launches dedicated to deploying Starlink satellites.

The main focus of this mission was the deployment of 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. SpaceX’s Starlink mega constellation now comprises over 4,800 operational satellites, making it one of the largest satellite constellations in history.

The Falcon 9 rocket has played a crucial role in SpaceX’s missions this year, with 66 of the company’s launches utilizing this rocket. However, there is another notable launch on the horizon. On October 12, a Falcon Heavy rocket will carry out NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission.

In addition to its satellite deployments, SpaceX has also made strides in deep-space exploration this year. They conducted a test flight of their Starship deep-space transportation system, although the mission ended prematurely due to technical difficulties.

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and satellite deployment, solidifying its position as a leading player in the industry.

출처 :
– 스페이스닷컴

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0