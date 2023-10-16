도시의 삶

Attosecond Light Pulses: Visualizing Ultrafast Electron Movements

By가브리엘 보타

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking work in visualizing ultrafast electron movements using attosecond light pulses. This research has significant implications, from impacting chemical reactions to advancing electronic technologies.

Electrons, the building blocks of atoms and molecules, move at a much faster timescale than humans. To capture their motion, physicists use attosecond-scale tools. An attosecond is one billionth of a billionth of a second.

The Nobel laureates made seminal contributions to the generation of attosecond laser strobes, which are powerful laser pulses that produce very short bursts of light. These attosecond pulses act as strobes, illuminating the electrons and allowing researchers to capture their movement, similar to creating a movie.

The process of capturing attosecond-scale motion involves pump-probe spectroscopy. A “pump” pulse initiates the motion of the electrons, while a “probe” pulse lights up the electrons at different times after the “pump” pulse to capture their image. This information is then stitched together to create attosecond movies of electron motion.

While imaging electron motion directly inside atoms is currently challenging, researchers are developing advanced microscopy techniques to make this possible. These attosecond movies provide fundamental insights into electron behavior on the attosecond timescale.

Understanding and controlling electron behavior on such a fast timescale could have significant applications. It could allow researchers to use lasers to control chemical reactions that are not achievable through other means. Additionally, it could lead to the development of ultrafast switches and the ability to modify electron behavior to increase the speed of electronics.

Attosecond pulses may also find applications in EUV lithography in the semiconductor industry, where they can be used to etch tiny circuits on electronic chips. Furthermore, attosecond X-rays generated by free-electron lasers open up new possibilities for research.

With ongoing research and the recognition of its importance through the Nobel Prize, attosecond science has a promising future ahead.

출처:
– Original article published in The Conversation by Niranjan Shivaram, Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Purdue University.

