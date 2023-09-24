도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

호주 중부에서 새로운 선사 시대 악어 종 발견

By맘포 브레시아

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
호주 중부에서 새로운 선사 시대 악어 종 발견

A new species of prehistoric crocodile that lived in central Australia approximately eight million years ago has recently been named by researchers. The fossils of this previously unnamed species, named Baru iylwenpeny, were discovered at the Alcoota fossil bed. The lead author of the study, Adam Yates, who is also the senior curator of earth sciences at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, chose the name from the Anmetyerre language, which means “excellent and skilled hunter.”

The discovery of Baru iylwenpeny is significant because it is the most complete skull of a Baru crocodile ever found. It is also identified as the largest and most dangerous predator in the Alcoota fossil bed, located about 200 kilometers northeast of Alice Springs. The site is estimated to be from the late Miocene epoch, dating back approximately eight million years.

Unlike other ancient Baru species, Baru iylwenpeny displays several anatomical differences. These adaptations gave the creature increased strength, enabling it to prey on other megafauna, such as the giant flightless bird, Dromornis stirtini, which coexisted in the same area during the same period. The newly-named species has larger back teeth and a wider snout, providing a bigger, stronger bite.

Baru iylwenpeny is the last known species of the genus Baru in Australia and is not ancestral to modern-day crocodiles, which belong to the genus Crocodylus. The extinction of Baru may have been influenced by environmental factors, including severe drying out and changes in the flow of inland rivers during the end of the Miocene epoch. Although Baru has disappeared from the fossil record, the fossil record and presence of crocodiles continue to exist.

This discovery sheds new light on the ancient crocodile species that once inhabited central Australia and provides valuable insight into the ecological dynamics of that time period.

출처 :
– Papers in Paleontology (Journal)
– ABC Alice Springs (News outlet)

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

인도 우주국, 찬드라얀 3호 착륙선과 탐사선 깨우기 시도

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

장내 미생물군집이 뼈 건강 및 골다공증 위험과 연관되어 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

극심한 더위가 250억 XNUMX천만년 안에 포유류 멸종으로 이어질 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

인도 우주국, 찬드라얀 3호 착륙선과 탐사선 깨우기 시도

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

장내 미생물군집이 뼈 건강 및 골다공증 위험과 연관되어 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

극심한 더위가 250억 XNUMX천만년 안에 포유류 멸종으로 이어질 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

아인슈타인의 중력 이론과 대안 모색

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0