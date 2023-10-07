도시의 삶

천상의 쇼: 불의 고리와 개기 일식

By맘포 브레시아

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
This month and next April, the Americas will witness two breathtaking celestial events. The first event is the “ring of fire” annular eclipse on October 14, 2023, followed by the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. These occurrences will captivate viewers on land across the United States and neighboring countries as they observe the moon passing between Earth and the sun.

An annular eclipse, often referred to as a “ring of fire,” occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a smaller-than-average moon. As a result, when the moon moves precisely in front of the sun, a ring-like shape of sunlight becomes visible around the dark silhouette of the moon. This breathtaking natural phenomenon can be witnessed by viewers who are located on the path of the eclipse.

The second event, the total solar eclipse, is a rare and awe-inspiring phenomenon. During a total solar eclipse, the moon completely blocks the sun, resulting in a brief period of darkness during daylight hours. The dramatic sight of the sun’s corona surrounding the moon creates an unforgettable visual experience. Both events provide incredible opportunities for astronomers, sky enthusiasts, and the general public to witness and marvel at the wonders of the universe.

By observing these celestial events, scientists and researchers can further study the sun, moon, and their fascinating interactions. Additionally, these events serve as reminders of the delicate balance between celestial bodies and the beauty of our solar system.

출처 :
– CNN.com
– 나사

정의 :
– Annular Eclipse: An eclipse in which the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, creating a ring-like shape of sunlight during the eclipse.
– Total Solar Eclipse: An eclipse in which the moon completely blocks the sun, resulting in a period of darkness during daylight hours.

Note: This article is based on information from CNN.

