도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

The Lingering Impacts of 20th-Century Commercial Whaling: Loss of Genetic Diversity among Whales

By로버트 앤드류

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Lingering Impacts of 20th-Century Commercial Whaling: Loss of Genetic Diversity among Whales

A recent study led by Angela Sremba of Oregon State University (OSU) reveals that the effects of 20th-century commercial whaling still persist today. The research highlights a significant loss of genetic diversity among surviving whale populations. Over 2 million whales were killed by commercial whalers in the Southern Hemisphere during this period, including a staggering number of Antarctic blue whales, humpback whales, and fin whales.

The focus of the study was to investigate genetic diversity changes among great whales in the South Atlantic. The researchers analyzed DNA extracted from whale bones found near abandoned whaling stations on South Georgia Island. By comparing the genetic data from these century-old bones with DNA samples from contemporary whale populations, the study showed a pronounced loss of maternal DNA lineages in blue and humpback whales.

A maternal lineage is associated with the cultural memory of whales such as feeding and breeding locations, which are passed down from one generation to the next. Losing a maternal lineage means losing this valuable knowledge. South Georgia Island, once a major hub for whaling, still bears the remnants of this extensive hunting, with scattered whale bones preserved by the cold temperatures.

Although commercial whaling has ceased and whale populations in the South Atlantic are gradually recovering, there has been a low number of whale sightings near South Georgia Island, potentially indicating localized extinction or extirpation of whale populations in the area. The loss of cultural memory due to the absence of whales for 60 years has likely contributed to this phenomenon. However, there are signs of whales slowly returning to the region, possibly rediscovering their habitat after the loss of cultural memory.

The DNA analysis conducted in the study revealed high genetic diversity in humpback, blue, and fin whales. However, there was a clear loss of maternal DNA lineages in blue and humpback whales. The scarcity of post-whaling samples made it difficult to determine diversity differences in fin whales.

Preserving current genetic information is crucial because some whales alive today might have lived during the whaling era, with a lifespan of up to a century. As these older whales pass away, further maternal lineages could be lost. Understanding the past is essential to measure and detect any changes that may occur in the future.

The research provides valuable insights into the history and losses of whale populations due to whaling. Additionally, it highlights the potential risks of climate change, as rising temperatures could lead to the deterioration of DNA in the whale bones on South Georgia Island. Preserving this history is of utmost importance.

Source: The Journal of Heredity

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0